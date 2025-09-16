Political opinion: Steve Yemm MP - Supporting neurodivergent people into work and education must be a national priority

I recently took part in a Westminster Hall debate focused on something we don’t talk about nearly enough: how we support neurodivergent people and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) into employment and further education.

For many of us, the path from school into college or work feels straightforward. But for people who are neurodivergent, that journey can be far more difficult. Too often, the system is rigid, slow to adapt, and full of hidden barriers.

That’s why I raised the work of West Notts College in Parliament. Right here in Mansfield, we have a college doing exactly what more institutions across the country should be doing. They’re not ticking boxes or pushing people through generic pathways. They’re tailoring courses, listening to students, and building real, long-term support around them.

I’ve seen first-hand the difference this can make. Students who were previously written off are gaining skills, building confidence and finding their feet. Many go on to apprenticeships or secure their first jobs. That’s not just good for them; it’s good for Mansfield and good for the economy.

Steve Yemm MP talking in a debate about employment for neurodivergent young people

If we’re to break down barriers for young people with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other forms of neurodiversity - the young people need to be at the heart of our plans. They have so much potential to offer. What they often lack is a system willing to meet them halfway.

This doesn’t always require big spending. It starts with better listening. More flexibility. A willingness to shape services around people instead of expecting everyone to fit the same mould.

I’m proud that Mansfield is leading the way. West Notts College shows what can be achieved when local institutions commit to genuine inclusion. But this needs to be the norm and not the exception.

We need employers who are open to new ways of recruiting and supporting staff. We need to keep pushing for a society where everyone’s potential is recognised, not overlooked.

Because in the end, it’s not just about employment statistics. It’s about dignity, purpose and giving people the chance to live full, independent lives.