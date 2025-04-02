Political opinion: Mansfield MP Calls for Armed Forces Day Commemorations to Be Reinstated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submitted on behalf of Steve Yemm MP Steve Yemm, MP for Mansfield, has expressed concern over the cancellation of this year’s Armed Forces Day commemorations in the town, highlighting the importance of the event for local families, Armed Forces Family, and serving personnel.

Armed Forces Day has traditionally been a key date in Mansfield’s civic calendar, providing the community with an opportunity to come together and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of the British Armed Forces. The event is particularly valued by veterans’ groups and families, many of whom have contacted Mr Yemm to share their disappointment at its cancellation.

“Armed Forces Day is a chance for our community to say thank you to those who serve and have served,” said Mr Yemm. “It’s a well-attended and much-respected event that brings together people of all ages to show their support.”

Mr Yemm has written to the Royal British Legion’s Mansfield Branch—first established in 1921—to offer his continued support and to explore ways in which local commemorations can be sustained. He is also encouraging Mansfield District Council and the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) to work together to explore solutions that would allow the event to continue in future years.

Mansfield MP, Steve Yemm, at local Remembrance Day Celebrations

“There is clear public interest in seeing this event return,” Mr Yemm said. “Many families see Armed Forces Day as an important opportunity to engage younger generations with the values of service and sacrifice.”

He also noted the wider role of the Royal British Legion in supporting the Armed Forces Family across the country—not only through Remembrance events, but through practical help with housing, rehabilitation, pensions, and welfare support.

“The work of the Royal British Legion is felt year-round in communities like ours,” Mr Yemm added. “It’s important that we continue to provide spaces, like Armed Forces Day, where their work and the contributions of our Armed Forces community can be recognised.”

Mr Yemm has confirmed that he stands ready to support any efforts to bring the event back in future, and hopes local partners can come together to find a workable way forward to save the celebration of sacrifice.