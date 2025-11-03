Political opinion: Lee Anderson - a very busy day

Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

After a long week in Parliament, I always look forward to coming back to Ashfield. Last Friday I was particularly busy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My first visit was to surprise Joanne Parr from the New Cross Community Church in Sutton with my resident of the season award for autumn 2025. Joanne is a lay minister at the New Cross Community Church in Sutton. She runs lots of groups for the community, including the Friendship Friday group where I surprised her with this award.

Joanne loves helping the community and is a role model to everyone around her. It was a privilege to present her with my resident of the season certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that, I returned to ASDA in Sutton to meet Hayley who was facilitating ASDA Tickled Pink's annual fundraising activities in support of Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! during Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October. ASDA Tickeld Pink has raised over £100m for this cause since 1996, and they have raised thousands more this month. Fantastic stuff.

I went over to Fulwood Road Industrial Estate in Huthwaite to visit SDC Trailers. These guys are the biggest semi-trailer manufacturers in the UK and Ireland, employing over 100 people at this site alone. It was great to meet the staff and see the impressive work that they do.

I then ventured over to Kirkby to visit Ashfield Nursing Home on Beech Avenue where they were throwing a Halloween party for the residents. It was lovely to meet the residents and staff of this fantastic care home who are doing an excellent job there.

Next, I went to Portland Square in Sutton and met with the Royal British Legion Bikers on Portland Square in Sutton. They told me they'd raised £10,000 over the previous 5 days for this years' poppy appeal which is an astonishing achievement. Well done everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst in Portland Square, I also visited local businesses who are concerned about crime and anti-social behaviour in Sutton Town Centre. This is something that I have been campaigning on for years as Ashfield's MP, and still the issues remain. More to come on this.

Finally, I held an MP advice surgery for constituents who had made appointments to see me. The issues that were raised with me included a young lady who is suffering with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and planning issues on Huthwaite Road.

It is days in Ashfield like this that really ground me as an MP. It can be easy for MPs to get lost in the Westminster bubble, especially with the mess that this Labour Government is making of the country. But for me, coming back to Ashfield will always be the best part of the job. I take these experiences with me to Parliament to make decisions for the best of Ashfield residents. Politics is easy, I just say what my residents are saying.