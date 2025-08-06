Play area unveiled for growing Sutton-in-Ashfield community

Cllr Paul Grafton opening the play area with Angela Lattuca, Josh Malone and Tom Jordan

Families at a growing housing development in Nottinghamshire can enjoy a brand-new play area which has officially opened on their doorstep.

Councillor Paul Grafton, Chairman of Ashfield District Council, joined Barratt and David Wilson Homes at The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield to celebrate the unveiling of the new facility with a ribbon cutting.

Residents at the Beck Lane community can make the most of the equipment, which includes a slide, swings, a seesaw and climbing apparatus, giving them a safe and accessible space to play on their doorstep.

Cllr Grafton said: “I recently had the pleasure to officially open the children's play area at Barratt and David Wilson Homes development, The Hawthorns. On visiting the park, I found the area safely fenced off and the equipment substantially robust and looks fun. I am sure that it will be well used by the children on the estate, giving much pleasure and their parents some well-deserved respite.

Cllr Grafton and Josh Malone giving the play equipment a test run in Sutton-in-Ashfield

“It also underlines the importance of the council working alongside developers to achieve a balanced, friendly environment for families who invest in their future homes. The housebuilders’ team showed much enthusiasm and pride in the park and the development and were very approachable to ideas. So, I pass on my best wishes to future residents and families and good luck to all.”

The Local Equipped Area of Play (LEAP), sandwiched between Red Squirrel Sentry and Mountain Hare Mews, is specifically designed to include equipment for young people who are beginning to go out and play independently close to where they live.

Its timely opening was ahead of National Playday (6th August), which annually highlights the importance of play and access to facilities for children. This year’s theme highlights the significance of accessible, inclusive spaces where children and young people can play freely, spend time, and connect with friends – and feel valued as part of their community.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Providing onsite amenities is important to us as a leading housebuilder and we are pleased to officially open the play area at The Hawthorns for our younger residents to enjoy. We also thank Councillor Grafton for joining us to celebrate this milestone.”

Cllr Paul Grafton with Tom Jordan, Josh Malone and Angela Lattuca at The Hawthorns

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “It’s our responsibility to create safe, accessible spaces for our younger residents to make the most of their recreation, and the play area at The Hawthorns will hopefully give them an opportunity to do just that.”

The Hawthorns is located on the outskirts of Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, providing residents with simple access to an array of amenities, including a choice of supermarkets, a cinema and scenic walking routes at King’s Mill Reservoir.

Conveniently for key workers, the development is positioned less than two and a half miles from King’s Mill Hospital, offering hospital employees a straightforward commute.

