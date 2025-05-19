Platform Home Ownership donates £300 to Parkinson’s UK for World Parkinson’s Day

Rada Knezevic of Platform, visited William Randall and Stephen Johns of Parkinson’s UK in Nottingham, to make the donation recently.

A Nottinghamshire housing association, which is providing homes in Beeston, Newark, Edwalton and near Mansfield, recently marked World Parkinson’s Day (April 11), by donating £300 to Parkinson’s UK.

Platform Home Ownership made the donation as part of its commitment to giving back to its communities and leaving a lasting legacy beyond the construction of its high-quality homes and developments.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We were delighted to make the donation to Parkinson’s UK – contributing towards the vital work that they undertake through pioneering research, personalised support services and campaigning for fair benefits and high-quality care.

“At Platform, we’re all about giving back, and community engagement is a huge part of that. The donation to Parkinson’s UK is just a small portion of the support for organisations we’ve undertaken across Nottinghamshire and other counties.”

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Platform Home Ownership for supplying this great donation to Parkinson’s UK. With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives.

“We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough. We hope that Platform’s donation inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK.

“There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

To find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK visit parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising

For further details on the Platform Home Ownership and its Nottingham developments, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

