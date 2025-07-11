Plans revealed to enhance Kirkby Leisure Centre

Major plans to enhance an Ashfield leisure centre so members get the most out of all it has to offer have now been revealed.

Ashfield District Council will be expanding its facilities at Kirkby Leisure Centre to meet the needs of local residents and leisure centre members.

This work will see the gym extended by 151 square metres, introducing 18 new stations. The soft play area will also be increased by 20 per cent and the building management system will be upgraded.

In total, the Council and its leisure centre operator Everyone Active will be spending £207,000. This capital investment is part of the leisure centre contract and intended to improve leisure centres and expand the facilities.

It comes after Everyone Active, which is responsible for running the centre, saw more people using its facilities than initially expected. This expansion will take in one of the current exercise studios with these classes moved into the other studio or sports hall, increasing the number of spaces available for people wanting to join in.

The soft play is already a well-used part of the centre but there is plenty of room to expand. This will help to address the needs of younger users and their families offering a safe and engaging environment.

John Bennett, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Director – Place, said: “Our leisure centres are well used by the residents of Ashfield and we are always looking at ways to improve what we offer. Kirkby Leisure Centre has significantly outperformed original membership projections since opening.

“Working with Everyone Active, the needs of our members are evolving and changing and we are moving with them.

“These changes will enable more people to enjoy the gym and soft play, while also increasing the size of the exercise classes. We would ask members to bear with us while the work is being carried out as it will be worth it once it is complete. We will keep the disruption to a minimum while it is being carried out.”

Simon Morgan, Everyone Active’s Area Contract Manager, said: “The rapid growth of the membership base at Kirkby Leisure Centre to 2,400 members means extending the gym will allow us to continue to meet demand.

“People of all ages will benefit from the state-of-the-art equipment in the gym. Using these machines will enable our customers to target the areas of fitness that matter to them most, while improving their health and well-being.

“Whether you are an experienced gym user or a complete beginner, our gym has everything you need to achieve a fantastic workout and meet your fitness goals.”

The work is due to start on 14 July and finish in August.