Pioneering Miner2Major project scoops national award

A pioneering project which has helped to connect former mining communities with historic Sherwood Forest’s heritage and nature has won a coveted national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miner2Major, led by Nottinghamshire County Council and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, scooped the Community Engagement Award at the prestigious MJ Achievement Awards 2025.

The glittering awards, organised by the Municipal Journal publication, took place at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London, and celebrate best practice in local public services – as well as acknowledging the dedication of organisations supporting their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miner2Major was a transformative five-year scheme launched in 2019 and focused on delivering projects with partners and engaging with local communities to celebrate Sherwood’s important habitats, special species and rich heritage.

The MJ Achievement Awards 2025.

The community-boosting scheme’s aims, included:

Promoting Sherwood Forest as a distinctive, recognisable and appreciated landscape, linking facilities and activities for all abilities.

Increasing the commitment of residents to appreciate and safeguard the heritage of Sherwood Forest and attracting new and wider audiences to engage with a wider range of heritage through a programme of targeted activities.

Conserving and re-connecting woodland and heath in Sherwood Forest to help support the range of wildlife species of our landscape and the semi-natural fragments of distinctive Sherwood Forest habitats.

Helping to bring together communities, organisations and businesses to integrate, teach, record and communicate the features and significance of the county’s landscape and heritage.

Wayne Bexton, the county council’s Director of Economy, Environment and Assets, said he was delighted the efforts of the team behind the community-boosting project had been recognised.

He said: ‘I am thrilled that Nottinghamshire County Council received the MJ Award for Community Engagement.

“The Miner2Major project has delivered a huge amount for the area, with volunteering opportunities, community grants and access to networks for communities passionate about their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The judges remarked on how the project vision enabled it to thrive, with a lasting legacy for residents to benefit from. I am extremely proud of the team behind this work; their passion and dedication has undoubtedly changed lives for the better.”

The project, which saw the county council work with other local authorities, nature conservation organisations, universities, and community groups, involved 13 projects – with community engagement, participation and empowerment at the heart of them.

As part of the scheme, grants worth more than £100,000 were awarded to organisations and groups and 320 new volunteers contributed 15,400 volunteer hours to deliver projects.

Councillor Bert Bingham, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: "This is absolutely brilliant news, and I would like to congratulate everyone who was involved in the delivery of the Miner2Major project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always good to get national recognition for the excellent work we have done and continue to do as part of our goal to improve the lives and wellbeing of Nottinghamshire residents.

“The project will leave a lasting legacy, helping to bring people of all ages together to develop better skills and empowerment while learning more about our wonderful and historic Sherwood Forest. It is thoroughly worthy of this award.”