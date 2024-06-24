Last year, Mansfield Carnival was held for the first time last year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first Windrush arrivals from the Caribbean to the UK on June 22, 1948.

This year, the carnival's theme was “Take Flight” – inspired by the opening of the Mansfield Museum's new exhibition, A World of Birds.

The carnival featured a parade, entertainment stages, international food stalls, and activities from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 22.

Visitors explored everything the event had to offer, from West Gate to Mansfield Market Place.

Here are some photos of visitors enjoying the day…

1 . Gathering When Women Gather is a group for supporting women's wellbeing through expressive arts - dance, art, music-making and drama. The belly dance performance group, Band of Sisters, had a fantastic time performing for audiences at Mansfield Carnival.

2 . Mansfield Mansfield Museum shared this photo - captioned: 'Awesome to have @gambino_akuboy at the Mansfield Carnival today!' Gambino Akuboy is an Afrobeats singer and songwriter, actor and screenwriter.

3 . Mansfield Carnival returns Happy faces in Mansfield Town Centre.

4 . Family Families flocked to Mansfield Market Place.