PHOTOS: Residents 'flock' to Mansfield Carnival for fun in the sun

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 16:52 BST
Residents flocked to Mansfield town centre on Saturday for the return of the town carnival, ready to “take flight” for this year’s theme.

Last year, Mansfield Carnival was held for the first time last year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first Windrush arrivals from the Caribbean to the UK on June 22, 1948.

This year, the carnival's theme was “Take Flight” – inspired by the opening of the Mansfield Museum's new exhibition, A World of Birds.

The carnival featured a parade, entertainment stages, international food stalls, and activities from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 22.

Visitors explored everything the event had to offer, from West Gate to Mansfield Market Place.

Here are some photos of visitors enjoying the day…

When Women Gather is a group for supporting women’s wellbeing through expressive arts - dance, art, music-making and drama. The belly dance performance group, Band of Sisters, had a fantastic time performing for audiences at Mansfield Carnival. (Photo shared on Facebook)Photo: When Women Gather

Mansfield Museum shared this photo - captioned: 'Awesome to have @gambino_akuboy at the Mansfield Carnival today!' Gambino Akuboy is an Afrobeats singer and songwriter, actor and screenwriter.Photo: Mansfield Museum

Happy faces in Mansfield Town Centre.Photo: Jason Chadwick

Families flocked to Mansfield Market Place.Photo: Jason Chadwick

