Photo appeal to mark 75th anniversary of Royal Naval Service in the East Midlands

The Commanding Officer of the East Midlands’ only Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) unit is seeking photographs and memories for the 75th anniversary celebrations of Royal Navy and Royal Marine service in the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commander Sacha Brooks RNR, the Commanding Officer of HMS Sherwood, Nottingham, said: “We are excited to be using our social media feeds to showcase our shared history and prized memories.

“We’re calling out to the local community to be a part of this celebration by sharing their memories and any old photographs they have of the Royal Navy’s presence in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s a snapshot of a memorable event, a parade, or a glimpse of the daily life of one of the thousands of residents who have volunteered to serve in the Royal Navy, Royal Naval Reserve, or Royal Marines Reserves, your photos will help us create a vibrant feed that honours the past and looks to the future.”

Sailors from HMS Sherwood support NATO’s Exercise Steadfast Defender in 2024

Celebrating 75 years of naval commitment in Nottingham

HMS Sherwood’s home city, Nottingham, will be being dressed in naval style during March.

From the start of March special ‘RNR75’ banners will be going up around the Market Square, and from March 10th, the city’s Council House will be lit up in Navy blue.

Later in March, senior representatives from the Royal Navy and local Naval Reservists and Sea Cadets will be joined by dignitaries, friends, families, and supporters of the Armed Forces from across the East Midlands to observe a milestone 75th-anniversary of the Naval Service’s enduring commitment to the region and support by the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commander Sacha Brooks, Commanding Officer of HMS Sherwood

The celebrations will feature a formal reception at the Council House including a captivating performance by the Royal Marines Band.

Maritime heritage of Nottingham and the Royal Naval Reserve

Since the establishment of the first Royal Naval Volunteer (Wireless) Reserve unit in the Lace Market Quarter in 1949, the Royal Naval Reserve has maintained a steadfast presence in Nottingham and the wider East Midlands.

That unit was commissioned as HMS Sherwood, a full unit of the Naval Service, in 1984.

It was later joined by the Nottingham Detachment of the Royal Marines Reserve Merseyside in 2007, and most recently, the East Midlands University Royal Naval Unit, which was established in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Nottingham is over 50 miles from the nearest sea, the city and the wider region boast deep maritime connections.

The Royal Navy has named ships after towns and cities in the East Midlands since the 17th century, including an HMS Derby and an HMS Leicester City.

Notably, four ships have been named HMS Nottingham. The most recent, a Type 42 destroyer, was granted the Freedom of the City of Nottingham in 1982, allowing its crew to march through the city with full ceremonial honours.

HMS Sherwood was granted the same honour in 2018, recognising the continuing close ties between the Royal Navy and the local community.

Please send digital copies of your photos and memories to [email protected] by Monday, March 17th.