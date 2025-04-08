Paws, paramedics and posties – a hands-on careers week at Fountaindale School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fountaindale School, a special school based in Mansfield and part of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, recently held an inspiring and engaging Careers Week.

Throughout the week, pupils were immersed in hands-on activities and engaging experiences led by visitors from a range of industries. The activities were adapted to suit each learner’s needs and abilities.

The extensive line-up of guests included representatives from the emergency services; Nottingham City Transport bus drivers; a website designer from locally-based agency Gooii; a dog groomer; a nursery nurse from Enchanted Garden Nursery; Network Rail representatives; a mechanic; an army cadet; a postal delivery worker; a baker and even animals from Zoe’s Party Animals petting zoo.

In addition to industry professionals, students from Portland College visited to share their experiences of college life, and a former Fountaindale pupil, now studying at Confetti College and pursuing a career in music, returned to inspire the next generation. These encounters offered valuable insights into different career paths and provided first-hand perspectives on the transition into further education and employment.

To further enhance the learning experience, staff created career-themed sensory boxes using donations from families and school staff, allowing pupils to engage with careers in a more tactile and interactive way.

Beyond career exploration, the activities helped pupils develop essential life skills, including communication, teamwork and independence. The week’s events also provided a platform for young people to discover their strengths and interests while learning about the qualities required for different jobs.

Majella Robson, Careers Lead at Fountaindale School, said: “Careers Week is an incredibly important initiative for our pupils. It provides them with opportunities to experience different professions in an accessible and engaging way, helping them to develop key life skills.

“We are so grateful to all the individuals and organisations that took the time to support our learners and make this week so impactful.”

Chris Evans, Headteacher at Fountaindale School, added: “We strive to create meaningful experiences for our pupils, and Careers Week is a fantastic way to broaden their horizons and help them build confidence in their abilities.

“Seeing our young people engaged, inspired and excited about their future is incredibly rewarding. At Fountaindale School, we strive to ensure that each of our learners feels empowered to explore their interests and reach their fullest potential.”