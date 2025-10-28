Parents praise new homes on Adrian Sheldon View

The parents of an Ashfield solider have praised the high standard of new homes named in his honour.

Mark and Diane Sheldon have taken a tour of the new houses to be completed on Adrian Sheldon View, off Central Avenue, Kirkby. The new development has been named in memory of their son, Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Ashfield District Council has built 16 new properties on the site, including two and three- bedroom homes. The houses have now been completed, with the development due to be handed over on 11 November – a fitting tribute as it falls on Armistice Day.

Mr and Mrs Sheldon were joined by Council Leader Cllr Jason Zadrozny and Deputy Leader Cllr Tom Hollis for a tour of the properties.

Mr Sheldon said: “These houses are beautiful and have really set a high benchmark. Those who move into these houses will be very lucky.

“Everyone has done a fantastic job on them with everything from the bathrooms and kitchens to the door handles – the standard is so high.

“What started as derelict land that could have become a magnet for anti-social behaviour is now a lovely development for local people to live in and they are cost effective houses.

“I couldn’t wish for anything better. It’s so fitting to see these excellent houses in memory of Adrian. This is about keeping his name alive.”

Mrs Sheldon added: “This development is the perfect place to remember Adrian. It will cement his memory for generations to come in Ashfield. I’m so proud and Adrian would be proud as well.”

The Council had been in discussions with Mrs Sheldon to find the perfect spot for a street named in his memory. Central Avenue is near to where Rifleman Sheldon attended school and grew up. It is also close to the war memorial that bears his name and Kingsway Cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Cllr Hollis said: “It is fantastic to see the first high-quality Council homes on Adrian Sheldon View now completed, they are truly exceptional and will be a real asset to our community.

“Like all Ashfield District Council housing, these new properties will be exclusively for Ashfield families, giving local people the opportunity to live in beautiful, modern and affordable homes within the area they call home.

“These are state-of-the-art homes built to the highest standards, with a clear focus on sustainability and the environment. Each property includes solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, top-grade insulation and innovative features such as bee bricks and bat roost points to support biodiversity.

“These 16 homes represent the latest step in our local-people-led Council mission to change lives for the better, providing quality homes for those who need them most.

“I would also like to thank Mr and Mrs Sheldon for the privilege of naming the street in memory of their son, Adrian. It will stand as a lasting and heartfelt tribute to his life and his place in our community.”

The new homes will have increased insulation in the walls and floor, a gas boiler that is hydrogen ready, solar panels that will supply approximately 30% of electric use and electric vehicle charging ports.