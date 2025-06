Paranormal Night Flyer

Join us as we use different methods to contact the spirit world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have a few spaces left for our paranormal night at Sutton in Ashfield.

Tickets are now limited at the bar.

If the setting is right then a demonstration of trance mediumship will go ahead.

14th March - 7pm till 9pm.

For more details either contact the junction pub or find us on Facebook at blending spirit