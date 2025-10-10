Packaging firm plants seeds of support with donation to St Ann’s Allotments

One of Nottingham’s most historic green spaces has received a cash boost thanks to local packaging giant The Wilkins Group.

As part of its ‘12 Months of Giving’ initiative, the Colwick-based company has donated £1,000 to St Ann’s Allotments, a unique city centre haven where gardening meets community care and connection. x8g3qyt

St Ann’s Allotments are no ordinary gardens - they date back to 1551 and are recognised as the largest surviving area of detached Victorian town gardens in England.

Spread across 75 acres with more than 700 plots, the site is Grade II listed and dotted with historic summerhouses, glasshouses and even a Grade II listed shed. Today, the allotments remain a nationally important green space, combining centuries of heritage with a thriving community hub in the heart of Nottingham.

Justin Wilkins with representatives from St Ann’s Allotments

Under the care of dedicated manager Paul Paine, the gardens have become a sanctuary for people from all walks of life, many of whom are facing challenges such as loneliness, those recovering from addiction, mental health issues, ADHD or autism.

Paul, who has been involved in the project for 25 years, said: “Our allotments are about so much more than growing food.

"Every day we see people arrive here low in mood, stressed or isolated, and leave feeling lighter, calmer and more connected. Gardening and nature have an extraordinary power to heal. This donation will make a real difference, helping us to buy seeds, tools and materials that keep the gardens thriving.”

The allotments are famous for producing not just the traditional apples and plums, but also lesser-known fruits such as quince and edible hawthorn, as well as herbs, nuts and plants often unfamiliar in the UK. The produce is used in their innovative ‘Dig and Dinner’ project, where community members forage, cook alongside professional chefs, and share nourishing meals, which are often the only hot dish some participants will eat that day.

The Wilkins Group team presenting a cheque to Paul Paine (centre) at St Ann’s Allotments.

Alongside food growing, the site offers classes in basket weaving with willow harvested on-site, and activities in its eco-friendly straw bale building with a woodburning stove at its heart.

Justin Wilkins, joint managing director of The Wilkins Group, said: “Nottingham is our home, and our year of giving is all about shining a light on the small charities and community groups that make a huge difference right here on our doorstep. St Ann’s Allotments is a hidden gem, a place of calm, creativity and care that changes lives every single day. We’re proud to play a small part in supporting Paul and his team.”

The £1,000 donation is one of 12 being made by The Wilkins Group during 2025, with each month dedicated to a different Nottinghamshire charity or community cause.

The Wilkins Group, a family-run firm founded in 1963, produces food packaging for leading names such as Pukka, Pizza Express, Harrods and Cadbury. Alongside its Nottingham headquarters, it operates plants in China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and has won awards for its innovations in reducing single-use plastics across the industry.