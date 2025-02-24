Over 90,000 Severn Trent customers in Nottinghamshire getting additional support

Mark Grice talking to customers

Severn Trent’s committed to having no customer worry about their water bill, while also ensuring if they require a tailored service or additional help with their account – there is help available.

The company recently announced it’s to have one of the largest financial packages of support, where thousands of customers could be eligible of 70% off their water bill, support with debt and payment breaks as it’s committed to having help for customers now, and in the future.

It’s also encouraging customers to look at the additional support it has through it’s Priority Service Register (PSR). Across Nottinghamshire, it's supporting over 90,000 customers either financially, or through It's PSR.

Severn Trent’s PSR is used to support customers with special requirements to give them a better, more personalised service, with the water company encouraging customers, friends or family to let them know of anyone who might benefit from extra help if there’s ever an issue.

This can include customers who would need to be checked on in the event of supply issues, customers who need water 24/7, and customers who require password protection schemes and helps identify customers with medical conditions, disability or restricted mobility, sight or hearing loss and those who would appreciate receiving their bills in a different format.

The company encourages its customers to share with friends, family, and neighbours if they think any additional support is needed, to reach out.

Mark Grice, External relations manager said : “It’s really important to us that our customers know that there’s different kinds of support available to them easily. Whether it’s financial support, or a change to how we look after their account – we know it can make a difference.

“Keeping bills low, and affordable is always a priority and my team are out and about every day meeting customers and sharing with them the different types of support there is. It may be after a quick chat and we understand your situation, our PSR means you’re on our list of additional help, as well as we’ve made a change to your account to help with your bill – we really do try and accommodate and offer as much varied help as we can.”

Severn Trent is expected to be supporting around 700,000 households by 2030 with some form of financial support, making it one of the industry’s most comprehensive affordability packages.

It’s PSR is also growing, as it offers support over a wide range of eligibility that customer may not be aware of.

“Life’s ever changing, and we get that – but one thing that our customers can rely on not changing is the help and support for anyone who needs it, adds Mark. “ The variety of help we have, means we’ll absolutely be able to do something to help – so we always encourage people to get in touch and explore what’s available to them that we hope can make things that little bit easier.”

Severn Trent has plenty of affordability schemes available, that can help customers struggling with their bill:

They include;

Big Difference Scheme, where eligible customers may save up to 70% off their bill.

WaterSure, where customers bills can be capped if you have low income, a medical condition or large family.

Debt support – matching plus, help paying off any debt on the account

Water Direct paying the bill through benefits

Flexible Payment plans, extending the period over which customers pay at a frequency that suits

Single Occupier, if customers live alone and can’t have a meter fitted, they may benefit from a lower tariff

And people may be eligible for the company’s Priority Service Register, if anyone is:

· a pensioner

· deaf or hearing impaired.

· blind or have low vision.

· unable to read, write or communicate in English.

· recovering at home from an operation or hospital treatment

· going through a bereavement, divorce, redundancy, or other life event

· unable to be alone with a stranger.

Has a:

· permanent or temporary mobility issue

· mental health condition

· any kind of dementia

· condition that requires constant or increased water use

· verbal communication problems

· chronic or serious illness

· neurodevelopmental condition

Uses:

· automated medication

· catheter, stoma, or food bag

· feeding pump

· dialysis machine

To understand more about the help available now and how to access it, visit www.stwater.co.uk/help