Over 50,000 tests delivered as Nottinghamshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre marks its one-year milestone

The project to bring Nottinghamshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre to (CDC) to Mansfield has celebrated delivering over 50,000 health checks and tests to local people - even before the first brick has been laid for the new purpose-built facility.

Since October 2023, the Mansfield CDC, which is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been reducing waiting times for a number of diagnostic tests by offering hundreds of tests each week.

The tests include blood tests, heart scans, MRI scans and ultrasound scans that are being offered as part of the project before the new purpose-built facility is eventually built alongside Mansfield Community Hospital in Stockwell Gate.

These additional tests have taken place across the Trust's King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark Hospitals, as well as from a specialist mobile unit at the Nottingham Road Clinic in Mansfield. Those tests have helped to reduce the time it takes for patients to be referred to help them receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis sooner.

Dr James Thomas, the Trust's clinical lead for the project, said: “As work progresses on the purpose-built facility, the CDC continues to provide vital diagnostic services to patients - without waiting for the bricks and mortar that will eventually form part of the purpose-built facility.

This state-of-the-art centre will serve as a one-stop shop for diagnostics, further enhancing the quality and accessibility of care.”

Maxine Carr, a phlebotomist working for the Trust to deliver many of these blood tests, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of a team that has help deliver over 50,000 tests before the new CDC facility has even opened. Over the past year, our phlebotomy team has worked hard to provide excellent care and we’re proud to contribute to faster diagnoses for our patients.

"We've received great feedback from patients who appreciate the efficient service, allowing them to get their blood tests and results more quickly.”

In recent months, the Trust has also made important changes to improve patient experience at Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Hospital, where demand for blood tests there has seen the service move to advanced bookings only to support Trust staff to better manage the growing demand for the tests.

While King's Mill Hospital will continue to offer drop-in blood tests for all patients with a referral, those referred for blood test by their GPs will need to pre-book an appointment for our Newark and Mansfield Community Hospital sites.

Please note that patients referred to the phlebotomy clinics by hospital clinicians can still use the drop-in service. Patients can pre-book their appointments at all three sites through the CDC website at www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/CDC.

Work is continuing to progress on the multimillion Community Diagnostic Centre scheme after the project received planning approval for its revised plans from Mansfield District Council in September.

Anyone looking to find out more about the project can attend the Trust's latest information event on Thursday, 21 November, 2024, from 8:30am to 12noon at Mansfield Community Hospital.

Members of the public are invited to drop-in at any time during the event, where they will have the opportunity to speak with team members leading the CDC project, ask questions, and learn more about the latest developments. Attendees are encouraged to register their attendance via this link: www.tinyurl.com/3a8v54zj.

For more information on the CDC project or to book a blood test appointment, visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/CDC.