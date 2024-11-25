Once-in-a-life-time global opportunity for Mansfield-based Nottingham Trent University (NTU) mental health nursing students

A group of seven mental health nursing students from NTU Mansfield campus co-ordinated by Dr Lucian Milasan (Senior Lecturer) recently visited Poland for a two-day experience and knowledge exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They spent time with Jagiellonian University (Institute of Nursing and Midwifery) and Human Foundation (Fundacja Człowiek) in Krakow.

The student field trip was part of a wider educational program funded by the Student Enrichment scheme at NTU aimed at enhancing mental health nursing students’ trauma-informed knowledge and practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this purpose, the trip started with a tour of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum where students, guided by Magda, a local historian, had the opportunity to develop their understanding of historical and collective trauma.

Group photo at Krakow John Paul II International Airport

The group was not defeated by the cold wind that matched the sombre atmosphere, and followed the steps and traumatic stories of more than one million prisoners most of which perished in the concentration camp under the Nazi occupation.

The student field trip also included a visit to the University Hospital in Krakow where students exchanged knowledge of nursing education and practice with nursing staff and academics from Jagiellonian University setting the foundation for future collaborations.

Finally, students travelled in time through the fascinating stories of Maciej, a person with lived experience of mental distress at the Babiński Psychiatric Hospital in Krakow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the visit was an original exhibition (“Mind Your Head”) capturing the journey of psychiatric patients from admission to recovery through innovative art-based methods and artefacts including a straitjacket, and authentic verbal and visual narratives in which students immersed themselves for two hours.

Meeting staff from the psychiatric hospital and Human Foundation (Mateusz and Magda) sparked insightful and eye-opening discussions around mental health practices in Poland and the UK, societal stigma, historical and contemporary war atrocities and inter-generational trauma.

“I feel inspired by the whole experience and strongly believe that every mental health nursing student can make the world a better place and positively impact on people’s lives. We all know that mental health issues occur worldwide, and the best way to tackle them is to learn without borders.”

The trip was a success from a multi-cultural learning perspective, and also in terms of forging social connections and experiencing the local Polish culture and hospitality, with a life-long impact on students, as summed up by the group members:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trip was absolutely fantastic. I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to go to Poland and to visit Auschwitz which is an experience I will never forget.”

“Our experience was so much more than a university trip to Poland. It was a journey that helped me discover who I am, as a person and as the mental health nurse I want to become. This experience taught me things no textbook or classroom could ever teach me. It was not simply about exploring the culture and learning new practices; it was a personal journey, about making us stronger, more compassionate, more resilient. Dziękuję (thank you)!”

For more information on NTU mental health nursing courses, visit https://www.ntu.ac.uk/course/mansfield/ug/nursing-mental-health