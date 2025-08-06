Oak Tree Leisure Centre unveils newly refurbished gym

Some of the team at Oak Tree Leisure Centre!

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) have announced that upgrades to the gym facilities at Oak Tree Leisure Centre are now complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbished gym features brand-new strength and conditioning equipment, along with an expanded free weights area, now upgraded with weights up to 50kg and redesigned to reduce crowding and improve the workout experience for all fitness levels.

Other significant improvements include noise-reducing and accessible flooring, and a redesigned layout with a dedicated recovery zone that provides space for stretching, core strengthening and mobility exercises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously only a feature of the centre’s workout studios, MyZone has now been added into the gym area, allowing members to track their heart rates as they exercise. MyZone is a wearable heart rate monitor that provides real-time feedback on workouts.

Adam Spooner, Senior Duty Manager for Oak Tree Leisure Centre, said: “We are excited for the community to start using the upgraded gym facilities at Oak Tree Leisure Centre. Our goal is to provide the best possible experience, and these enhancements show our ongoing commitment to continue providing the best health and fitness services for the Mansfield community.

“To celebrate the newly refurbished gym, new members can join today for just £45 for a six-week membership, which includes unlimited gym access and workout classes, with no joining fee!”

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “We’re committed to making sure our residents have access to high-quality, modern facilities that support healthier and happier lives. This gym refurbishment is a great example of how we’re investing, with our partners, in our communities and helping people to stay active and well, no matter their age or ability.”

For further information about the upgraded gym, please visit: https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/oak-tree-leisure-centre/