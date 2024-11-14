Oak Tree Leisure Centre shortlisted for major fitness award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oak Tree Leisure Centre, which is managed by More Community Leisure Trust and its operating partner Serco Leisure, has made the final of the National Fitness Awards in the Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym of the Year category.

This annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Aberdeen and as far south as Devon.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry publication Workout Magazine, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

The judging process for the National Fitness Awards consists of a series of written submissions combined with a judge’s visit, so each team can showcase first-hand the great work going on in their facilities. Following this visit, a comprehensive report is produced, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre team

Brian Taylor, chair for More Community Leisure Trust said: “I’m very proud of the Oak Tree team. This is a centre that consistently punches above its weight at these national award events, so we are very hopeful of another win for this excellent, community-focused facility.”

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “Oak Tree Leisure Centre has a special place in this community. People know they’ll get a friendly welcome and be supported at every step of their fitness journey when they come to our community-focused facility.

“It makes us so proud to see our leisure facilities, year in and out, being shortlisted and recognised on a national level for all the great work they do in our communities. Good luck to the team on November 29!”

Trophies will then be handed out by one of Britain’s most famous athletes, Derek Redmond at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 29th at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: “The National Fitness Awards are now in their 14th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."

Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex and Warsop Health Hub are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.