Oak Tree leisure centre member’s one-man mission to bring health and wellbeing to all

Jay and Ramone

Jay Howell, a member at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, is using his love of staying active to inspire others at the centre.

Jay looks at his gym time as therapy. If he misses a session, it unbalances his mental equilibrium. He’s realised how important to his overall wellbeing it is for him to stay active, and he is using that knowledge to become a one-man cheerleader for physical activity at Oak Tree.

Waking up at 6am every morning, Jay attends classes where he not only participates but also helps fellow members to push themselves and stay motivated to achieve their fitness goals. He is actively involved in the Fit in 30 and HIIT classes, where he creates an encouraging atmosphere, ensuring everyone feels supported in their fitness journey.

“I’m very much a people person and enjoy meeting new people and learning from their experiences. I think positivity is contagious, and if I can help make one person smile a day, I feel happy in knowing I’ve made a difference in their life.” Jay said.

"The gym, to me, is literal therapy, it’s where all the noise stops for a short time. Whether it’s the ice baths or the HIIT classes, I’m always on the lookout for the next dopamine hit. My mood does dip without the gym and routine. I know it sounds cheesy, but helping others win their silent battles drives me to be better than I was yesterday.", Jay added.

Ramone Morton, Health & Fitness Manager at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, said:

“Jay consistently inspires and motivates everyone in group classes with his positive attitude and passion for tackling every challenge head-on. I’d like to thank Jay for being such a positive and motivating force in our community. Jay is recognised for his incredibly inspiring dedication and presence, which is why he won our first Member of the Month award of 2025.”

Jay is currently planning to further his passion for fitness by enrolling in a Level 2/3 Gym Floor course to turn his love for helping others into a career.

His commitment to fitness and community continues to make an impact at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, where his unwavering discipline and positivity are celebrated by all. His story shows that fitness is not just about getting healthier but also the positive influence it has on others.

For further information about Oak Tree Leisure Centre or to join a fitness class, please visit: Welcome | Oak Tree Leisure Centre

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.