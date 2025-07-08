Nuthall slimmers celebrate inspiring achievement of staying on target

15 years at Target

Three members of a Nuthall slimming group have been held up as shining examples of commitment and dedication after sticking to their target weights for several years.

Caroline, Tracy and Pat are all members of Slimming World in Nuthall.

Each of them initially joined the group after reaching a point where they knew change was essential — not just to feel better, but to live longer, fuller lives.

And through their personal journeys, they’ve done just that.

Target since 2018

With courage, consistency, and compassion, they’ve turned the tide on their health and discovered something even more powerful along the way: self-belief.

Their dedication hasn't gone unnoticed and these inspiring women are now proud Slimming World Diamond Target Award winners.

The award is a celebration of sustained achievement, long-term weight management, and the uplifting influence they’ve had on others walking the same path.

Caroline transformed her life by shedding an amazing 3.5 stone through steady effort and inner strength and she has held her target for 15 years.

Pat has been at Target for 11 years.

Tracy lost two stone through quiet resilience and positivity and has been at her target weight for seven years now and continues to encourage and inspire fellow members.

Pat has lost two stone since she was part of the Nuthall group and has been at target weight since 2014.

Jeanette Chawner, the group’s consultant, said: “These women haven’t just reached a target — they’ve reclaimed their energy, their confidence, and their zest for life.

"They haven’t just added years to their lives — they’ve added life to their years.”

Jeanette runs the group at Nuthall Temple Centre, which meets on Wednesdays at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

She continued: “The group experience has had a fresh, inspiring makeover — with more motivation, more support, and more spark than ever before.

"Whether you love sharing your journey, or prefer to sit and listen quietly, you’ll find warmth and encouragement the moment you walk through the door.

"Best of all — there’s no judgment, just genuine care.

"It’s your journey, your pace, your space.

For more information about joining the group, call Jeanette on 07915 696747.