Notts nurse highly commended in national awards for outstanding palliative and end of life care

Photo of Jill Allsop, Community Staff Nurse, attending the Palliative and End of Life Care Awards.

We are proud to share that a Nottinghamshire Healthcare colleague was highly commended at the recent Palliative and End of Life Care Awards. The awards recognise and celebrate excellence in palliative and end of life care. Jill Allsop, Community Staff Nurse was highly commended in the Excellence in Palliative Care Nursing Award category.

Jill is an experienced staff nurse who works tirelessly to support our palliative and end of life patients, making their priorities her priorities and ensuring that their experience at end of life is a positive one. Jill will always advocate for her palliative patients and will often stay late to ensure their needs are met and they have the services in place that they require.

Jill said: “I just needed to send a massive thank you for my nomination and the opportunity to attend the ceremony. It was a wonderful evening that I am so grateful to have been part of and I will never forget. I attended with so many amazing inspirational people that in my eyes were all winners.

“I was so privileged to receive highly commended in my category, which I was truly blown away with, I will continue to offer high standards of care as part of the larger team at the Trust.”

Jill is kind, caring and compassionate and builds meaningful relationships with patients, relatives, and carers to ensure that communication is effective and that everyone involved in the patient's care feels supported, informed, and respected. Jill's presence brings comfort and reassurance during some of life's most difficult times.

Amy Eagle, Care Group Director of Community Health and Specialist Services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Huge congratulations to Jill on being highly commended in these awards. She is dedicated to providing her patients and their families with the best possible care, and it is fantastic to see this recognised nationally.”

We were also proud to have a number of other colleagues shortlisted in the awards for their excellent care. Lucy Morley, Community Staff Nurse was shortlisted in the Excellence in Palliative Care Nursing Award category. The Newark and Sherwood Community Specialist Palliative Care (SPC) Team was shortlisted in the Integrated Care Systems Award category and Dr Alpna Chauhan, Specialist Palliative Care Consultant was shortlisted in the Lifetime Achievement to Excellence in Palliative Care Award.