Notts NHS Trust saluted for outstanding support to Armed Forces and veterans

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is proud to announce that it has been officially reaccredited as a Veteran Aware NHS Trust for a further three years. This national recognition, awarded by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), reflects the Trust’s ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and the dedication of colleagues who support veterans, reservists, serving personnel and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past three years, the Trust has demonstrated a strong and sustained focus on improving care and support for the Armed Forces community. This includes proactively identifying veterans in our care, training staff to understand their unique needs, sharing best practice across services, and celebrating the contribution of colleagues who have served in the Armed Forces themselves.

The reaccreditation is a direct result of the compassion, dedication and hard work of staff across the organisation. Whether delivering care to a veteran, supporting a military colleague, organising activities for Armed Forces Day, or simply asking someone about their service background, these everyday actions have contributed to making our Trust a place where the Armed Forces community feels seen, supported and respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this achievement, several Nottinghamshire Healthcare colleagues have been awarded the VCHA Merit Coin - a national honour recognising individuals who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to support veterans and embed the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant into healthcare. These staff members have been instrumental in leading service improvements, developing support resources, establishing Armed Forces Champions, and helping the Trust gain wider recognition through the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Colleagues from the Armed Forces Community staff Network

Congratulations to Brian Bonner, Facilities Contract Services Monitoring Officer, Ben Seaman, Senior Employment Specialist, Laura Ecclestone, Adult Mental Health Lead for Eating Difficulties, Joanna Rapson, Volunteering Services Manager, Angela Holland, Research Delivery Assistant and Kelly Searston, People Development Facilitator

Their work exemplifies what it means to be Veteran Aware - not just meeting the standard but continually striving to raise it.

The Armed Forces Staff Network also continues to go from strength to strength, with over 129 active Armed Forces Champions across the Trust. The network plays a vital role in raising awareness, providing peer support, and driving forward improvements for both colleagues and patients connected to the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the year, the network hosts a wide range of events, including the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, creating safe and welcoming spaces for connection and conversation. The network also proudly leads the Trust’s participation in key national campaigns such as Armed Forces Week, Reserves Day, and Remembrance Day, ensuring that the contributions and sacrifices of the Armed Forces community are recognised and celebrated Trust-wide.

Speaking about the announcement, Jen Guiver, Executive Director of People and Culture said: “We are incredibly proud to have been reaccredited as a Veteran Aware Trust. This is a powerful reflection of the culture we’ve built and the values we live by every day. To also see our colleagues recognised with national Merit Coins is a testament to their exceptional commitment and impact. We remain firmly dedicated to listening, learning and improving to ensure the best possible experience for those who have served and their families.”

Joanna Rapson, volunteer Services Manager and one of the Merit Coin recipients, said: "As a military spouse since 2006 and someone deeply involved in supporting military families within Notts Healthcare, I understand firsthand the challenges and sacrifices these families face. My husband’s role as an Air Operations Officer at RAF Cranwell, has given me insight into the unique demands of military life, from frequent moves to deployments. It’s more than just a commitment for me; it’s a passion to support our loved ones and their invaluable service. I’m honoured to be recognised with the VCHA Merit Coin and proud to work in an organisation that values and supports military families."

Angela Holland, Research Delivery Assistant and another Merit Coin recipient added: “It is incredibly moving to be recognised with the VCHA Merit Coin, especially whilst still dealing with my own personal challenges and recovery. Our Armed Forces Community Network at Nottinghamshire Healthcare is deeply passionate about supporting veterans, serving personnel, family and friends of the military community. We are always discussing and reviewing new ways the Trust can help and support our military community. The Trust and my colleagues were enormously encouraging and supportive of my involvement at the Invictus Games 2025 and we hope to have an Armed Forces Community Network presence at the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. I will continue to work with my amazing and dedicated colleagues, to help support those that have devoted so much of their lives to the military.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Ecclestone, Chair of the Trust’s Armed Forces Community Staff Network, added: “Our network supports and recognises the unique experiences of our Armed force’s communities, including those who continue to serve, have served, and their families. We’re passionate about improving understanding and visibility across the organisation and upholding the values of the Armed Forces Covenant. This reaccreditation and the Merit Coin awards show that our work is being recognised and that our voice is helping shape real, positive change. It’s something we’re all incredibly proud of.”

As a Veteran Aware Trust, Nottinghamshire Healthcare will continue to strengthen its support for the Armed Forces community through meaningful action, strong partnerships and a culture of inclusion and respect.