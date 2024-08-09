Notts groups set to share £345K worth of council funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voluntary organisations and community groups helping improve the health and well-being of county residents, including those in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, are set to share £345,000 worth of funding thanks to a County Council scheme.

These funds help towards boosting local facilities, essential running costs, as well as improving residents’ access to affordable and healthy food.

Eligible groups were able to apply for three types of grants offered by the Local Communities Fund (LCF) by demonstrating that their projects will help communities live healthier and more independent lives.

Councillor Scott Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health said,

“We are delighted to award this latest batch of funds to help make our communities an even better place to live. It’s all part of our continued commitment to encourage healthy and sustainable communities by financially supporting community groups and charities.

“And with the Olympic Games still fresh in the memory, its great to see some sporting-themed projects among those which will benefit from this funding, as we know how sport can improve physical and mental health and to do this, the facilities need to be suitable.

“Often sport clubs are more than just about the activities they offer. They bring people together and are at the heart of a community.”

The next round of funding to help with costs will reopen this autumn and once again groups can apply for up to £5,000 for revenue and up to £20,000 for capital grants. For the food redistribution grants, this element of LCF will reopen in spring 2025.

Some of the local groups to be awarded grants include;

Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group, A £1,490 revenue grant will help towards energy costs and provide a warm, safe environment at Park Road Resource Centre.

Rainworth Miners Welfare Football Club. A £2,010 revenue grant will go towards bills such electricity, water, and volunteer costs. This project will benefit the local community, including vulnerable residents and those with disabilities, by providing a safe space for sports, promoting physical and mental wellbeing.

Transforming Notts Together. A £2,010 revenue grant towards running costs to help the expansion of community hubs for Ashfield, Gedling and Mansfield residents. This will benefit residents, especially the vulnerable, by reducing loneliness, increasing volunteering, and encouraging local networks.

Crescent Primary School in Mansfield will receive £ 6,390 food redistribution grant to help their costs of providing essential food support services aimed at families and children in need by offering access to affordable and nutritious food and supporting community well-being.

East Kirkby Miners Welfare Trust will receive a £5,120 food redistribution grant to help towards its work helping families and elderly people maintain access to healthy food and support services in the Ashfield area.

Newstead Colliery Miners Welfare Trust will receive a £6,390 grant. The Trust aims to improve access to diverse and healthy food options as well as services like budgeting and energy efficiency advice. This funding will help towards food subscription costs, utilities for storage and exclusive use of a room for food distribution and health guidance.

A total of 75 groups have been awarded funding across the county. For the full list of the schemes see details here: LCF revenue and capital grants and Food redistribution grants

For more information, including the range of grants available and the eligibility criteria for groups thinking of applying next time, see the dedicated Local Communities Fund webpages.