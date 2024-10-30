Nottinghamshire's fire service seeks public views on safety plans

Nottinghamshire’s fire service is calling on people across Nottinghamshire to have their say on how it plans to keep residents, businesses, and visitors to the county safe over the next three years.

The service’s draft Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) will run from 2025 to 2028 and outlines how staff will deliver the organisation’s statutory duty as a fire and rescue service to its local communities.

The plan also outlines how Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) will continue to build on its recent GOOD rating from His Majesty's Inspectorate Of Constabulary & Fire & Rescue Services and strive to become an outstanding fire service.

In the CRMP the service presents its proposed key areas of improvement across the next three years. Fire chiefs are now seeking public views on the work they plan to do against six key strategic goals – prevention, protection, response, service improvement, sustainability, and workforce. The service sees these as key areas of focus to drive its vision of creating safer communities.

A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus enters a drain as part of a confined space training exercise.

The consultation finishes on Sunday 1 December. The main way people can take part and have their say on the plans is through a short survey that is hosted on the service’s website.

Everyone that takes part will be entered into a free prize draw and has the chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

Area Manager Matt Reavill, who has overseen the team developing the new plans, said: “Lots of hard work has gone into developing these plans and we’re really pleased to be sharing them with the public.

“Through this consultation we are keen to understand what the public think to how we’re proposing to keep them safe over the next three years. We’re particularly keen to know how much they agree with the six priority areas that we believe we should be focusing on.

“We know that people’s time is precious, which is why we’ve developed a brief survey which we’d like as many people to fill out as possible. As a reward for your time, we’ll be putting participant's names into a draw for a £100 Amazon voucher.”

Our draft Community Risk Management Plan 2025-28 - Consultation version is now available to view. This is available in two formats. The link above will take you to our accessible online version. This link will take you to the PDF version.

You can take part in the survey and have your say here