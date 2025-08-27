Nottinghamshire’s biggest ever traffic signal upgrade goes live

A landmark £500,000 traffic signal upgrade at the A38/King’s Mill Road East junction in Ashfield – one of the busiest in Nottinghamshire, has been successfully completed by Via East Midlands, working on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council. Works were delivered five weeks ahead of schedule, marking a major milestone in the county’s infrastructure investment programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Used by more than 27,000 vehicles daily, this junction is an important gateway for residents, visitors, and businesses providing connections between Sutton in Ashfield, King’s Mill Hospital and Mansfield as well as the A617 linking eastern parts of the county. The upgrade will improve traffic flow, improved signal reliability and congestion management to support smoother access at the major junction helping patients, visitors, and staff who travel to and from the hospital and surrounding areas.

By incorporating the latest traffic signal technologies into the upgrade, it can react to traffic situations more quickly, controlling signals and crossings to optimise traffic flow and minimise delays. The new system also benefits from reduced energy usage, saving ongoing energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption during the works was kept to a minimum, with a state-of-the-art intelligent temporary traffic signal system put in place to allow the works to be completed under lane closures rather than fully closing the road. This system was remotely monitored with CCTV, allowing Via’s traffic signals team to intervene in the case of queuing traffic. The bulk of the works was also scheduled to take place during school holidays to take advantage of reduced traffic levels.

The team demonstrating how the system works

The scheme also strengthens connectivity to popular destinations such as Mill Adventures and King’s Mill Reservoir, while supporting commutes for employees at key local employers including the nearby Amazon warehouse and other major industrial hubs in the area.

Cllr Bert Bingham, Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment for Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“King’s Mill is one of the busiest junctions on the network, so completing this upgrade early and without causing major disruption for drivers is a great result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Highways are not just about fixing potholes although that remains a priority, however, these traffic lights, alongside other infrastructure on our highways, are of major importance in keeping everyone moving.

Image shows: (L-R) Cllr Mick Barton - Leader of the county council Cllr Bert Bingham - Cabinet member for transport and environment

“The new system incorporates the latest technology which means the lights can adjust to traffic conditions. They react in real time, significantly reducing waiting times. This cuts down on delays, reduces pollution and cuts costs, and ensures the whole network works more efficiently for years to come.

“That means better access to the hospital and easier trips to leisure and entertainment places like Mill Adventures and King’s Mill Reservoir, as well as smoother commutes for people working at large employment sites in the area. It is a very worthwhile investment.”

For more information on highways improvements across Nottinghamshire, visit www.nottshighways.co.uk.