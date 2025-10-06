Nottinghamshire woman living with Parkinson's scoops local community excellence award

A Nottinghamshire woman who lives with Parkinson's has received a community excellence award from Newark & Sherwood District Council.

Chris Stanley, from Southwell, has been lauded for her efforts to deliver more physical activity and wellbeing support to people living with long term health conditions in the local area.

Chris was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018, at the age of 55. Eight years on, and Chris, now 63, has been using her passion for physical activity and Nordic walking to help more people living with Parkinson's across Newark, Sherwood and surrounding areas of the East Midlands to live well with the condition.

The retired PE teacher received the 'Creating Change for Sport & Physical Activity Award' from Newark and Sherwood District Council at a special awards ceremony which recognised outstanding exercise and physical activity achievements from the local community.

Since her diagnosis, Chris has found a new love for teaching others to try Nordic walking, an activity which uses special poles to aid balance, strength and coordination.

Following support from national organisations including British Nordic Walking, Parkinson's UK, Sport Parkinson's and local rotary funding for new instructors and walk leaders, Chris has been able to deliver six new Nordic walking classes for people living with Parkinson's across the East Midlands.

Chris is also the first woman with Parkinson's in the UK to be an accredited Nordic walking instructor. Sherecently delivered a practical presentation of her experience at the International Nordic walking conference in Finland for the second successive year, with the support of local Parkinson’s Disease Nurse Specialist, Sarah McCracken.

Nordic walking is an enhanced walking technique which is practiced outdoors, using specially designed poles which can help to improve balance, strength and coordination for participants.

The activity usually takes place in parks or on country paths and can be beneficial for a person's mental wellbeing and mindfulness, especially when practised as part of a walking group. Nordic walking is also adaptable to mobility levels, ages and abilities, so it can be practised throughout the year and in any conditions.

Nordic walking also offers a full body workout and has a lower impact on muscles and joints when compared to other outdoor activities such as running or jogging.

Speaking about receiving the award, Chris said: "I was so delighted and humbled to have been nominated by my sister and special friend Alison. It was an honour to have been presented with the community and sports award and to be amongst such worthy winners. I could not have received this award without the help and support of my team of instructors, walk leaders, friends and family."

Paul Peacock, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "The Newark and Sherwood Community and Sports Awards is the perfect opportunity to say 'thank you' to those who make a real difference in our community."

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is no cure. Someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the UK every 20 minutes and by 2050, the number of people living with the condition worldwide will double to 25 million.

Parkinson’s UK is the leading European funder of Parkinson’s research and here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For more information about Chris Stanley's story, or to find your local Nordic walking class, visit the Parkinson's UK website: