Nottinghamshire songwriter goes international after her song is recorded by Italian band

Nottinghamshire songwriter Tracey Ball has had her song See You Now recorded by Italian rock band Artic Baba, making it her first international collaboration.

In the process, Tracey, from Bulwell, has achieved two personal goals as, along with being it her first international collaboration, it is also the second different recording for the song.

See You Now was originally recorded by 70s glam rock band Geordie back in 2023.

Tracey said: “I knew See You Now had a limited audience so I adapted the song slightly to make the song universal.

"This meant I could pitch the song to bands in other countries and the song was quickly picked up by Artic Baba.

Artic Baba from Milan, are a five-piece rock band fronted by Valentina Cosentino.

Produced and arranged by Artic Baba at Quarto Suono Studios, they have turned See You Now into a high-energy rock song that captures the magic of seeing live music, both in the present and nostalgically!

Luca Losca, the band’s lead guitarist, said: “From the first listen we liked the song and we could immediately visualise what we could do to contribute to See You Now and put our own spin on it.

Artic Baba, from left, Artic Baba Alessandro Nordio, Angelo Sasso, Valentina Cosentino, Aldo Del Buono, Luca Iosca. Photo: Artic Baba

Tracey added: “I'm over the moon with Artic Baba's version of the song, they have done an amazing job and Valentina's powerful vocals really bring the song to life.

Radio stations are also loving the song and many are already playing it across the UK, Italy, America and beyond.

Eric Furze from Vibe 1 in Stafford said: “I'll certainly be playing See You Now on my show, cracking song''

The public are taking to it too, notably in Artic Baba’s home country.

On TikTok, Italian Mario Rost posted: “Rock ‘n’ roll is bursting again, a new hit coming.”

See You Now' will be available on all the usual platforms on October 8.

For more on Artic Baba, seach for, and follow, them on social media.