Nottinghamshire housing association donates equipment and supplies to support local RSPCA animal centre

A Nottinghamshire animal welfare centre have received a donation from a leading housing association contributing to the care and treatment of the animals in need within their centre throughout their journey to find a loving home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Home Ownership donated £500 in equipment and supplies to RSPCA Radcliffe, contributing towards the charitable organisation’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in need, as they work towards a world where all animals are respected and treated with compassion.

The donation was comprised of brand-new clippers, a selection of various dog foods, treats, and a few toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, funded separately from the National RSPCA, has been rehabilitating and rehoming thousands of abandoned and neglected dogs, cats and other animals for over 60 years as a pillar of the local community.

Platform representative, Joanna Reynolds, visiting RSPCA Radcliffe

As a separately registered trust, the Radcliffe Animal Centre is self-funded, with all funds having to be raised internally from local people, fundraising events, companies, and other organisations. This makes donations like Platform’s vital to the centres work and allows them to continue care for the animals in need that come through the centre.

The housing association, which is providing a range of Shared Ownership homes at its West Bridgeford development named Edwalton Fields, made the donation as part of its pledge to give back to the communities it operates in.

Platform’s donation will allow the charity to continue working towards its advocacy on behalf of all animals and delivering the best animal welfare possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyn Jarrett, Media and Outreach at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Platform Home Ownership for their generous donation. These items will make a meaningful difference to the animals in our care, from food and treats to grooming tools, each one supports their recovery, comfort, and wellbeing.

“As a self-funded centre, we rely entirely on the kindness of supporters like Platform to continue our vital work and this donation truly helps us provide the best care possible as our animals prepare for their new homes.

“Thank you once again to everyone at Platform and your continued support.”

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: "It’s essential that our commitment to the communities we serve goes well beyond building and providing affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Platform, we firmly believe that every part of the community matters, and that includes our animal friends who enrich our lives in countless ways. Animals offer comfort, companionship, and joy, and their welfare directly impacts the quality of life for many individuals and families.

“By supporting centres like RSPCA Radcliffe, we are not only helping to care for animals in need but also strengthening the bonds within our community. We take pride in making a tangible difference, knowing that our donation of equipment and supplies will help ensure these animals receive the care they deserve is truly rewarding, and it highlights our broader commitment to building a more compassionate, supportive society."

For more details on RSPCA Radcliffe, please visit https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/.

For further details on the Edwalton Fields development, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/edwalton-fields or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*Ts&Cs apply.