Nottinghamshire housebuilder commits to helping buyers ahead of stamp duty threshold changes

A Nottinghamshire housebuilder has vowed to help homebuyers find their dream home and move ahead of the upcoming stamp duty changes.

From 1st April 2025, the nil-rate stamp duty threshold, which is currently £250,000, will return to the previous level of £125,000, and the nil-rate threshold for first-time buyers, which is currently available on properties up to £425,000, will drop to £300,000. The maximum purchase price for which first-time buyers’ relief can be claimed – which is a discounted rate of 5% on the proportion of the property value over the nil-rate threshold - will drop from £625,000 to £500,000. Moving before the changes come into effect could therefore save house buyers thousands of pounds

To support homebuyers before the upcoming changes take place, Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at two developments across Nottinghamshire, is committed to helping homebuyers move, offering a variety of schemes and incentives.

Perfect for families looking for more space or house hunters looking to right-size, Redrow Midlands’ Nottinghamshire developments offer a range of stunning three, four and five-bedroom homes from the award-winning Heritage Collection, such as The Shaftesbury and The Richmond.

Support available for buyers includes ready-made homes that can be moved into before the threshold changes take effect, assistance for customers with existing properties looking to sell, and deposit and stamp duty contributions.

In addition, Redrow Midlands is also offering tailor-made incentives with luxury upgrades available within the home for reservations made before Friday 31st January 2025.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We understand that the adjustments to stamp duty will cause uncertainty among homebuyers in Nottinghamshire who will be aiming to move before the changes take place.

“Our team of experts are readily available at our developments to provide guidance and support throughout the purchasing process. Additionally, we have many schemes and incentives to support buyers in securing their dream home without the extra stress associated with moving."

For further information about Redrow’s Nottinghamshire developments, visit redrow.co.uk/nottingham