Nottinghamshire homebuilder’s staff raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now

Site workers at a Barratt Homes development in Bingham dressed to impress on Friday 18th October to help raise awareness for breast cancer.

The site team at Romans’ Quarter on Ward Road switched out their usual hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the wear it pink campaign.

Wear it pink was introduced more than 20 years ago and has raised over £41 million for Breast Cancer Now. The charity helps towards funding cutting edge research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages. Its mission is to make sure by 2050, everyone with breast cancer lives and is well-supported.

According to Breast Cancer Now, over 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

In addition to donning the pink PPE, a donation of £1,000 has been made by Barratt Homes North Midlands to Breast Cancer Now to support its work.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s extremely important to us to support charities and communities in the areas in which we build new homes. We hope our donation will support the charity to continue with its important work.

“Our construction team had a lot of fun getting to wear the pink PPE for the day, and we hope this will have sparked a lot of conversations on site to raise awareness of the campaign and Breast Cancer Now’s work.”

Situated in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir, Romans’ Quarter offers residents a peaceful rural setting, whilst still providing easy access to the bustling city life via the A42, A52, and the nearby Bingham Railway Station, just a short walk away.

The community is ideal for growing families, with a new primary school within walking distance and a high school less than two miles away. Residents can enjoy an abundance of open green space, with cycling and walking paths throughout the development, along with a playground for young children to enjoy.

For more information about Breast Cancer Now’s campaign, visit the website at wear it pink.