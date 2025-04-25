Nottinghamshire homebuilder gets into the swing of fundraising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity golf day arranged by Nottingham-based developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has raised £8,000 for its charity of the year, Children’s Bereavement Centre.

72 golfers, including Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ employees and sub-contractors, took part in the tournament which was held at The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club.

The funds raised on the day will be given to Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark, which helps children and young people to cope with the grieving process brought on by the death or terminal illness diagnosis of someone close.

Katie Gibson, Fundraising Executive at Children’s Bereavement Centre, said: “A massive thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for organising the charity golf day in aid of the Children’s Bereavement Centre. This kind of fundraising and match funding will have a huge impact here at the charity.

“We are the only free bereavement service for families in this area. Without us, they would have nowhere to turn at one of the hardest times of their lives. £200 could pay for one child to receive eight weeks of one-to-one sessions with a qualified Bereavement Counsellor.

“In these sessions, the children can talk about their feelings in a safe space and learn coping strategies to build their resilience and feel more hopeful for the future. This donation could help support around 80 bereaved children and their families which is incredible.”

As Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ charities of the year, Children’s Bereavement Centre will benefit from a range of corporate fundraising events taking place over the next few months.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We always look forward to our charity golf day as it’s a fantastic day of fundraising, and we’re thrilled to support Children’s Bereavement Centre this year.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the event for helping to support this excellent charity and we look forward to our next fundraiser to increase the amount raised.”

For further information about the charity, visit the website at Children’s Bereavement Centre.

To find out more about the properties being built by Barratt and David Wilson Homes across the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.