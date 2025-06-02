Nottinghamshire Healthcare celebrates £20,000 National Lottery grant to support Highbury Community Garden

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is delighted to announce that the Live Team at Highbury Hospital in Bulwell, has secured a £20,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support the development and ongoing work of the Highbury Community Garden.

The funding, which will run over two years, will help improve access to green activities for patients and members of the local community, particularly those experiencing mental health challenges.

The Highbury Community Garden, which opened in 2016, is a much-valued space where people can take part in horticultural activities, community events and social opportunities. Being in nature and engaging in gardening has been shown to improve both mental and physical wellbeing, and this funding will allow even more people to experience the benefits of connecting with green spaces.

The grant will be used to improve the growing space at the garden by purchasing a polytunnel, which will allow more people to participate in horticultural sessions and learn how to grow their own produce. Several raised beds and a shed, which are now beyond repair, will also be replaced. Over the next two years, free gardening packs will be distributed to people across Nottinghamshire who are living with mental health difficulties, helping them to continue benefiting from gardening at home without the expense or barriers of having to organise the activity themselves.

In addition, the funding will support the day-to-day running of the garden by providing materials and equipment and will enable the Trust to invite local community partners such as artists, musicians and tai chi practitioners to deliver creative and wellbeing workshops. One of the first of these will take place in June, when community textile artist Isabelle Palmer will lead workshops for patients at Highbury. The artwork created will go on display at Bulwell Riverside as part of the Bulwell Arts Festival, showcasing the power of creativity in recovery.

Claire Blakey, Senior Occupational Therapist at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding, which will make a real difference to the people who use the garden. This space has become a sanctuary for so many – a place to learn, connect and feel better. Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, we can now build on that work and extend the benefits to even more people across Nottinghamshire.”

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, added: “We know how important access to green space and meaningful activity is for mental and physical health. This funding will allow our teams to offer even more opportunities for connection, learning and recovery in a safe and welcoming environment. We are incredibly proud of the work taking place at Highbury Community Garden and are grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for recognising its value.”

The Trust is grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for their continued support in improving community wellbeing and promoting recovery through green and creative engagement.