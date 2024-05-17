Nottinghamshire County Show is hailed a success as attendance booms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of the Nottinghamshire County Show have praised a successful event after a combination of a big crowd, glorious weather and an increase in participation made the occasion one to remember.

Although final visitor numbers for the show have not been finalised, the opportunity to get close to animals and enjoy entertainment in the main ring, food and drink stalls, trade stands and music and dancing brought thousands of people, especially families, flocking to the Newark Showground on Saturday.

There was also a bumper crop of entrants in the show’s many competitions, with more people showing their livestock – especially in the cattle and pig sections – and entering into the equestrian events and the Make, Bake and Grow rural skills contest.

There was also a healthy showing from junior competitors, thanks to more livestock showing classes for young handlers, and more entries in the home baking section.

A young competitor and his ram taking part in this year's Nottinghamshire County Show a success.

The Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society stages the show as part of its commitment to educating the public about the rural economy, celebrating farming and fostering the next generation’s interest in agriculture.

Local farmer Des Allen, who took over as chairman of the organising committee this year, said it more than achieved this aim this year, helped by the increase in participation across the board.

The Society also handed out more grants to agriculture students as part of its annual awards event, which is also an important part of the day.

He said: “It was a wonderful occasion on Saturday, but what stood out to me was how many more people were taking part in the many competitions. The competition element is at the heart of what the county show is all about, so the fact that so many people, especially younger people, were willing to participate indicates how important the show is to the local farming community.

There was a bumper crop of entries in the Make, Bake and Grow competition this year.

“The membership of the Society is also rising, we had more trade stands than before and the showground was really full and remained busy all day, so all in all there were plenty of healthy signs which can only be good for the event in the long term.

“It was my first year as show chairman and I had a fabulous day. The team worked extremely hard to organise everything and it was great to see their efforts rewarded.”