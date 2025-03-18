Nottinghamshire community centre to be transformed by 40 Severn Trent volunteers after winning NeighbourGOOD vote

An army of Severn Trent volunteers are providing a helping hand to a Nottinghamshire project which is bringing the community together - to reduce loneliness.

Diversifying Education provides practical help and support to locals at Beechdale Community Centre, including a foodbank, so they feel valued and a sense of belonging.

The project previously won Severn Trent’s NeighbourGOOD competition, set up to provide support for vital projects across all its counties.

As well as winning a £2,500 grant, Diversifying Education will now see 40 Severn Trent volunteers spending a day painting and refurbishing the centre. They will also help tidy communal areas, prepare workshop materials and support at the on-site foodbank.

Once the project is complete the group plan to organise a number of different community events, fully establish its own volunteer programme and create a resource-sharing platform to reach all residents that live locally.

Frederick Boakye from Diversifying Education said: “It’s great to get the support from Severn Trent to help create this community allotment. We’re looking forward to welcoming the volunteers and getting support to help with the work we’re doing.”

Liz Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent said: “We’re looking forward to spending some time at Beechdale Community Centre, supporting Diversifying Education to get their project up and running.

“Projects like this are often at the heart of the communities they serve, and are so important to people locally. We’re delighted to offer our support to help the communities that we serve.”

As part of the NeighbourGOOD scheme, Diversifying Education were also awarded a £2,500 grant towards material costs of the project at Beechdale Community Centre.