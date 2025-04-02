Nottinghamshire chocolatier launches one-of-a-kind Easter Egg with Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottinghamshire chocolatier has partnered with Aldi to create a one-of-a-kind Easter egg designed by one of the supermarket’s very own shoppers.

C&CP, a family-run business located in Mansfield, has worked with Aldi to launch its brand-new Dairyfine Ice Cream Egg which was born out of an idea by 12-year-old Naomi Martinez from Enfield, North London.

Naomi was crowned the winner of Aldi’s first-ever ‘Design an Easter Egg’ competition last year. The egg is now available to buy in Aldi stores across the UK.

To help bring Naomi’s design to life, C&CP carefully combined milk and white chocolate with caramel and wafer to achieve the appearance of an ice cream wafer. The Easter egg is topped with strawberry flavoured drizzle to achieve that delicious ice cream taste.

C&CP has worked with Aldi since 2022 and this year they have crafted 3 of Aldi’s Dairyfine branded Easter eggs, including the 8-Bit Gaming Egg and Charlie Activity Book and Egg. This Easter alone, they expect to sell around 212,500 Easter eggs via the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Paul Dudley, Director at C&CP, said: “We’ve really enjoyed the challenge of bringing Naomi’s design to life, especially working out how to create the appearance of an ice cream wafer in chocolate. “As always, our favourite part of the job has to be seeing the finished product on the shelf, and this one feels extra special due to the care that has gone into making Naomi’s design.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “C&CP have been one of our key Easter suppliers for more than three years now and we’re excited to be working together for another year. “They’ve done a brilliant job creating Naomi’s Easter egg and we’re sure that it will go down an absolute treat with our shoppers this Easter.”