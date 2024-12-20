Nottinghamshire care home spreads Christmas cheer with festive fundraising party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottinghamshire care home kicked off the holiday season with a joyous Christmas party, raising valuable funds while bringing together family members, staff, and the local community.

Wren Hall, located in Selston, welcomed loved ones and neighbours to a day of festive activities early in December, complete with Christmas crackers, party hats, and delicious food, offering a perfect opportunity for families to connect and celebrate the season together.

As part of the festivities, the home launched several fundraising initiatives to support its ongoing activities, including a popular cake sale offering guests sweet treats to enjoy or take away.

Additionally, the team organised a 12 Days of Christmas raffle, giving staff the chance to win fantastic prizes, including beer and wine hampers, chocolate assortments, meat vouchers and cash gifts.

There's been plenty of festive fun at Wren Hall.

The raffle, which is still ongoing, has already brought joy to staff members Hannah, Thecla, Maureen, and Taku, who are among the lucky winners so far.

Anita Astle, Managing Director of Wren Hall for over 35 years, said: "These initiatives not only add festive cheer but also provide an opportunity for staff to receive an extra token of appreciation during the holiday season.

“Hosting events is such an important part of what we do at Wren Hall. They bring joy to our family members and help us maintain strong ties with the wider community. For our staff, we always look for ways to express our gratitude for their hard work and dedication, and the raffle is just one of the ways we can say thank you.”

Wren Hall, a dementia-specialist care home, frequently hosts community events as part of its commitment to fostering meaningful connections for its family members and staff. These occasions are particularly significant during Christmastime, ensuring everyone experiences the joy of the season.

For more information about Wren Hall, visit www.wrenhall.com.