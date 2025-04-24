Nottinghamshire care home opens its gardens for an eggs-cellent community spring party

Easter decorations at Wren Hall

A Selston-based care home opened its gardens over the Easter weekend, bringing family members, loved ones, and the local community together for a special day of springtime celebration.

The Easter Family Fun Day at Wren Hall was a heartwarming occasion filled with traditional activities to delight all ages. Attendees joined a joyful afternoon of Easter egg hunts, garden games, and a classic tombola – all set against the backdrop of Wren Hall’s beautiful grounds in full spring bloom.

The event was part of Wren Hall’s ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for meaningful connection for family members, supporting both emotional wellbeing and community spirit.

“It was wonderful to see so many smiles across generations,” said Anita Astle MBE, Managing Director at Wren Hall. "We’re always looking for ways to bring our community together and make memories that truly matter. The laughter, conversations and simple joy of being outside was a reminder of just how important those shared moments are.”

The team at Wren Hall worked hard to ensure the day was a success, with thoughtful details including festive decorations, seasonal treats, and plenty of opportunities for family members to participate and enjoy the celebrations at their own pace.

As part of Wren Hall’s person-centred approach to care, events like these are thoughtfully planned to strengthen connection and foster inclusion – reinforcing its reputation as a warm, welcoming home where people truly matter.

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit www.wrenhall.com.