Nottinghamshire care home invites ‘Tots and Timers’ for a spooky Halloween adventure

A Cotgrave care home is hosting a spooky intergenerational Halloween event for ‘Tots and Timers’ later this month and inviting local families and their little ones to join the fun and in-home trick or treating.

Rusticus, part of the Church Farm Care group, is located on Owthorpe Road, just outside the town of Cotgrave, near Nottingham, and hosts a regular ‘Tots and Timers’ event once a month. This month’s event takes place on Tuesday, October 28, from 11-12 and will have a Halloween theme.

Children will have the opportunity to dress up in their favourite costumes, knock on doors at the home and collect treats from the smiling family members of Rusticus, who love welcoming little faces. The event will also feature giggles and some spooky wiggles in a safe and welcoming environment for tots and their families.

Lucy Atkinson, co-founder and director of Church Farm Care, said:“We're thrilled to bring this wonderful Halloween adventure to our local community. It’s important for us to foster connections with the families around us, and what better way to do that than through a fun-filled, festive event. At Church Farm Care, we always strive to create an environment where joy and laughter are at the heart of everything we do, and the Tots and Timers Halloween event is a perfect example of that spirit.”

The Rusticus team encourages all little trick-or-treaters to come along in their spooky best, ready for a morning of fun and adventure. The home hopes the event will become a yearly tradition, offering families a memorable morning out while engaging the family members residing at the home - and ultimately celebrating the Halloween season together.

For more information about Church Farm Care Group visit www.churchfarmcare.co.uk.