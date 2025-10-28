Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes volunteers receive life-saving emergency training

Last night (27/10/2025), volunteers from Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes came together at the Nottingham Forest Football Club (NFFC) venue for a vital emergency response training session.

This training forms part of the #InThisTogether2025 initiative, launched in September 2025 by Ashfield’s ATTFE College and in partnership with security specialists CPTED-UK Ltd and the UK initiative citizenAID

The event focused on equipping volunteers with practical skills to manage critical incidents such as terrorist attacks, road traffic collisions, and knife-related injuries—enhancing their ability to support emergency services in high-pressure situations.

Launched in response to rising levels of violence across Nottinghamshire and the UK. The initiative aims to empower local communities with life-saving knowledge and skills to improve survival outcomes for victims of violent attacks. All attendees successfully completed the training and earned the Qualsafe Level 2 Award in citizenAID.

Nottinghamshire Blood Bike Volunteerrs line up after their training session.

The session was opened by Les Norman, Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes Coordinator, who reflected on the tragic events of June 2023, when Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber, and Grace O'Malley-Kumar lost their lives in a knife attack.

Mr Norman highlighted how ordinary citizens, equipped with the right training, can make a critical difference in such emergencies.

In a moving tribute, Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes recently unveiled a new blood bike named “Grace” in honour of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, a medical student and fellow biker who died heroically protecting her friend. The dedication took place on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Knife crime remains a serious concern across the UK, particularly among young people. According to the Ben Kinsella Trust, police-recorded offences involving knives or sharp instruments have risen by 80% over the past decade (up to June 2024).

Training for an Emergency, Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes Volunteers practice for an Emergency.

In this magnificent partnership led by ATTFE College with CPTED-UK Ltd and citizenAID, #InThisTogether2025 initiative brings together education providers, security professionals, and voluntary groups to strengthen community resilience. CPTED-UK co-founders Richard Stones OBE and Boguslawa Motylska, both Chartered Security Professionals (CSyP), provide national security advice across sectors including education, healthcare, and events.

Liz Barrett, Principal of ATTFE College said: “The #inthistogether25 campaign is going really well, our initial goal to exceed 2025 people being up skilled by end of December 2025 is on track. We are so grateful of the ATTFE College, CPTED-UK and citizenAID collaboration, working with the communities of Nottinghamshire

Boguslawa Motylska, Director at CPTED-UK, commented: “It is increasingly difficult to distinguish between terrorism, state-directed violence, and non-ideological attacks such as personal grievances or mental health-related incidents. The citizenAID training enables people to respond appropriately to a wide range of emergency situations and enhances community resilience.”

The training aligns with the UK’s 2025 National Security Strategy, which promotes a “whole-of-society” approach to tackling both traditional terrorism and emerging hybrid threats. These threats blur the lines between military and civilian targets, demanding unified action across public services, the military, private sector, and civil society.

A lecture and Practical Training was part of the evening given to Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes Volunteers.

Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes is a volunteer-run charity that plays a vital role in supporting the NHS. Beyond blood delivery, volunteers transport human tissue samples, medical supplies, plasma, platelets, and newborn heel prick samples—saving the NHS thousands of pounds annually.

Training was delivered collaboratively by Les Norman (Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes), Sarah Lewsey (ATTFE College), and Julie Taylor MBE (CPTED-UK Ltd) at the Nottingham Forest Football Club.

Julie Taylor MBE, Head of Learning and Development at CPTED-UK, said: “It was an absolute privilege to deliver training to the dedicated volunteers of Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes. Their commitment to saving lives and supporting our NHS is truly inspiring. Our session focused on enhancing communication, resilience, and operational coordination—skills vital in their fast-paced, high-stakes environment.”

Attendees responded enthusiastically to the event, praising both the content and delivery. Many expressed appreciations for the clarity and relevance of the information shared, particularly around the evolving nature of hybrid threats. The interactive format and expert insights were frequently mentioned as standout features, contributing to a strong sense of engagement and value.

John McFadden, Chairman of Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes said: “This course has significantly increased our volunteers’ confidence and understanding of what to expect in similar situations in the future. They now feel better equipped to take control and coordinate with members of the public who may be in shock but are willing to help.

Our volunteers are now able to delegate tasks such as controlling bleeding, monitoring the timing of tourniquets, calling emergency services, maintaining awareness of their surroundings, and guiding emergency crews to the location of those in need.

Overall, this was an excellent and well-structured course. I would highly recommend it to others who have the opportunity to attend, it’s a valuable experience, though certainly not for the faint-hearted.”

For more information about #InThisTogether2025 or to arrange a FREE Qualsafe Level 2 Award in CitizenAID training for your team, please contact Julie Taylor MBE at: [email protected]