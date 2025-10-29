Nottingham residents win British Garden Centres’ 'Decorate Your Autumn Door' competition

British Garden Centres is delighted to announce the winner of its 2025 "Decorate Your Autumn Door" competition, celebrating the best autumnal door decorations across the UK.

The competition, which ran throughout September and the beginning of this month, invited people to transform their front doors and celebrate the season with autumn plants, colours, and decorations for a chance to win a bundle of gardening prizes. Both winners entered through Woodborough Green Garden Centre.

The winning entry, Kelly Griffiths of Colwick, impressed the judges with its stunning display of seasonal foliage, vibrant colours, and creative use of autumn-themed decorations. Her door is a delightful autumnal and welcoming scene, transforming their porch into a celebration of the season.

Kelly’s doorway is framed by a garland of golden flowers and rustic foliage, accented by a vibrant autumn wreath on her sleek black door.

Clusters of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes spill across the steps and pathway, bringing a burst of colour to the display. Cheerful sunflower arrangements, scarecrows, and toadstool ornaments add a charming, family-friendly touch, while potted shrubs and baskets filled with orange flowers complete the look.

Jordan Duke of Carltonwas a worthy runner-up, with his front door making a bold statement with its archway of autumn colour and texture, striking a perfect balance between elegance and seasonal fun.

A thick garland with autumnal leaves, pumpkins, pinecones, and vibrant sunflowers frames the entrance, creating a dramatic, immersive effect. The coordinating wreath is rich with seasonal detail, including mini pumpkins, berries, and clusters of golden foliage. Playful “BOO!” decorations and lantern-style lights add a subtle hint of Halloween mischief, making it a gorgeous autumnal focal point full of personality

Lucy Hewitt, Marketing Campaigns Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “Autumn is a wonderful time to embrace colour and creativity. Kelly and Jordan’s entry truly brought the beauty of autumn to life, creating a warm and welcoming doorstep that is sure to inspire others in their local area.”

Kelly said: “Styling is a passion of mine; I love the autumnal aesthetic and wanted to bring this to my outdoor Autumn display. I am extremely honoured and delighted to have been chosen winner of the British Garden Centres Decorate Your Autumn Door Competition 2025.”

Jordan added: “I really enjoyed creating my autumn door display - it was such a fun way to celebrate the season. The best part has been seeing how much joy it’s brought to people passing by, especially the dog walkers who often stop for a closer look. I’m delighted to have been chosen as a runner-up, and I’m so grateful to our local British Garden Centre for inspiring a bit of creativity and seasonal cheer in the community.”

As part of the prize, Kelly and Jordan will each receive a British Garden Centres Gift Card, along with a selection of gardening products from our suppliers, including Westland Horticulture, Evergreen, and Gardena. Kelly will receive a £100 voucher and £200 worth of products. Jordan will receive a £50 voucher and £50 worth of products.