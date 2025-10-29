Nottingham multi-million-pound apartment project takes another step forward

Riverleen House set for renovation

A multi-million-pound project that is reinvigorating a Nottingham gateway has taken another step forward after planning was submitted for additional residential accommodation.

Riverleen House in Electric Avenue, Nottingham is a former Experian office block. It has already secured planning approval for its conversion into 118 studios and apartments aimed at executives and professionals. Now, planning has been submitted by Nottingham developer ALB Group to convert the loft space into one and two-bedroom apartments.

It is a move that aligns with government targets to create 1.5m homes across the UK.

Arran Bailey, managing director at ALB Group, said: “As Nottingham centric developers with national experience, creating quality accommodation in our hometown is very important to us, especially in locations where residential accommodation is much needed.

“Transforming Riverleen House from commercial space into quality residential apartments in a location that is perfect for professionals working at the University of Nottingham, Queen’s Medical Centre and Boots, will help fill the need for accessible homes in the city.”

If approved, work on the additional 42 apartments will begin six weeks after being given the go-ahead.

The project is set to be finished at the end of the year with the first residents expected to move in by the end of 2026.

The £25 million plus project is part of a city-wide push to ease the UK’s housing shortfall. Nationally, housing delivery across the UK is reportedly not keeping pace with demand despite ambitious government targets.

The government has pledged to deliver 1.5m homes across the UK over the next four years.

This month, Labour regional Mayor Claire Ward set out her 10-year –plan for the region, which included a target of building 100,000 new homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

She said: “A brownfield housing fund is going to open up new homes in some of our towns and cities in places that were derelict buildings, for example, or old industrial units. That’s really thinking differently about the way we bring homes into our region.”

The reimagining of Riverleen House brings together the vision of ALB Group and the design expertise of Leonard Design Architects.

John Morgan, director at Leonard Design Architects, said: “It is so positive that ALB Group is investing more money into the city to deliver more much-needed homes for Nottingham while breathing new life into this area by adapting commercial space.

“Since the pandemic and with more people working from home or hybrid working, there has been less need for office space in city centres. The conversion of this commercial building will help deliver housing targets, maintain and improve a major gateway into Nottingham as well as ensuring disused space is reinvigorated and transformed into a desirable residential location.”

John said: “Riverleen House will be a great place to live. The location is near to some exceptional facilities resulting in connected living and tranquil calm.

“It is close to the river, green spaces and gyms. Its on The Big Track, a 10-mile cycling and walking route, but also on great transport routes and links and has supermarkets, restaurants, the Showcase cinema, and great schools nearby.”

Riverleen House was constructed for Experian in 1997 and refurbished in 2015. ALB Group acquired the site for an undisclosed figure, but it was marketed at £7.5m with FHP Living.

Its design, location and surrounding mature landscaping and central courtyard lends itself perfectly to city living and will include parking for residents.

Arran Bailey added: “With ambitious housing targets set by the government, developments like this are absolutely vital, especially with a shortage of viable land and skilled tradespeople.

“Riverleen House is a perfect example of a site ready to support a real housing need quickly. We’re proud to be playing our part in this work of transforming office buildings into high-quality homes that suit modern lifestyles.”

ALB Group, and Arran Bailey personally, have a track record of successfully repurposing commercial space, with previous developments including Falcon House in Dudley, Burlington House in Chesterfield, and Prosperity House in Derby. The firm has also reinvigorated Bridlesmith Gate in Nottingham city centre, as well as developing Carlton Police Station.

Leonard Design is working in partnership and supporting the Planning Officers at Nottingham City Council to deliver the project.