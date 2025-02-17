Nottingham care workers celebrate 15 years' long service

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home on Squires Avenue in Nottingham are celebrating because five long-serving loyal team members have each received prestigious 15-year Service Awards in recognition of working at the home since the very first day it opened in January 2010.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Rakhra joined Hall Park as a carer in January 2010 and 15 years on she is now General Manager of the 62-bed home. What’s more she now has four children!

Chris Fusiara has had many different roles within the home from receptionist, to senior carer, and home trainer before moving to an admin position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Parkinson, Ann Wren and Edyta Wysocka have all been carers throughout their 15 years at Hall Park. Edyta has worked both days and nights whereas Ann has always been a night care worker. Denise Parkinson has also been on the senior carer side all her 15 years and is now a carer.

Barchester Hall Park staff celebrating their 15 years of service

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted for all the team members at Hall Park who have achieved this fantastic milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy, comfortable place to live.”

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager of Hall Park commented: “All five of us are delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service together, I can’t actually believe it is 15 years – it seems to have gone by so fast.

"We all feel such dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents, we are a family and we all pull together as a team. I know I speak for all of us here at Hall Park when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of us all working together!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park on 01159 759750 or [email protected]