‘NottAlone’ website set to improve mental health in Notts, launches on World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This World Mental Health Day, Thursday 10 October, a brand-new website has launched to help support residents of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire with their mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aptly named ‘NottAlone’ aims to connect local people with free mental health support services, as well as offering advice and guidance on a range of mental health topics.

World Mental Health Day was chosen as the date to officially launch the new website NottAlone.org.uk - with a special celebration event taking place at the Central Library in Nottingham this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event will include music from local artists, spoken word poetry, information to learn more about NottAlone and local support services, with speeches from the NottAlone co-founders.

NottAlone

NottAlone, which originated as a mental health support website for children and young people, was first launched in 2021 as a dedicated resource for those aged 0-25 years. The success of this website inspired an expansion to create a version of NottAlone accessible to everyone from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, no matter what age they are.

This all-age approach to NottAlone has been over a year in the making, with a brand-new website developed through involvement from a partnership team made up of members of Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire NHS Integrated Care Board.

Co-production has been a core value at the heart of NottAlone from the very beginning, ensuring that every part of the website, brand and even language used feels right for the people of Nottinghamshire. Groups of local people, some with lived experience of mental health struggles, gave insight and input into the development of the new website and branding from the very beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those involved in the co-production, Debs Dulake, 52 from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, began working with the team right at the start of the expansion project. She said:

“Working on this project has given me so much back already, knowing the importance of having such valuable information easily accessible. Every person I have worked with has been open to my opinion and gone above and beyond to make me feel as involved as all the 'professionals' working on the project.”

Co-founders of NottAlone, Dr Maddi Popoola and Dr Orlaith Green, shared why now is the time to expand, and their exciting vision for the new website.

Dr Popoola, Educational Psychologist and Mental Health Support Team Service Manager at Nottingham City Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud to be able to share NottAlone with an even wider audience across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and I can’t believe our launch day is finally here. To see NottAlone come to life over the past few years and watch its success with children and young people has been so rewarding, so to look ahead to how many more people it will help, is incredibly fulfilling.

“Expanding the website so that it has relevant information for people of all ages will give even more people the opportunity to benefit from NottAlone. I truly hope it helps local people connect to the support they need.”

Dr Green, Principal Educational Psychologist and Group Manager for Psychology & Inclusion Services at Nottinghamshire County Council, added that she hoped the NottAlone name would stick firmly in everyone’s minds:

“We want the NottAlone website to be the place to go for mental health advice and connections to free, local support in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. All the information you need to get support for your mental health is in one place, so if the only thing you remember is to search for ‘NottAlone’ when you need help, then we’ve done our job in making mental health support easy to find in the local community. You are not alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website has helpful advice and information for those worried about a loved one or colleague too. The partnership group identified early on that there wasn’t much advice available for people concerned about those close to them, so the website also features information for those looking to support a friend or family member, and professionals concerned about someone in their workplace.

On visiting the website for the first time, users are asked if they are looking for support for themselves or for someone else. Their answer determines the content they are shown on the website, with clever functionality built in to determine age-appropriate content, so that children and young people continue to have a bespoke web experience which will evolve and expand as they become adults.

Co-production group member Debs shared:

“NottAlone was already a great resource for young people, but when expanding and adding content just for adults it was important to change the language appropriately, add any information that was only relevant to adults and to make the flow through the information as easy and as seamless as possible.

“Knowing that the NottAlone website is 100% co-produced with people with lived experience and users at its heart not only leads by example but also will help many people who are seeking support. I am so thankful to have been part of this project and feel very proud of the end result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join in the celebrations by attending the launch event tonight at Central Library. Free tickets can be claimed by searching for NottAlone in Nottingham on Eventbrite and booking a ticket.

Visit www.NottAlone.org.uk to take a look at the brand-new website, share the link with friends and family and follow NottAlone on social media:

TikTok: @NottAlone | Facebook: @WeAreNottAlone | X: @NottAlone1 | Instagram: @NottAlone1