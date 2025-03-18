#NotMyShame campaign urges Nottinghamshire residents to take a stand against child exploitation
The campaign recognises that shame and self-blame are common barriers to victims of child exploitation speaking out and asking for help and this campaign aims to send a clear message that victims of exploitation are never to blame.
The general public has a vital role to play, and this campaign is calling for them to join the fight against child exploitation by being vigilant in spotting the signs and reporting concerns to authorities.
Perpetrators of child exploitation can be individuals or groups who take advantage of an imbalance of power to coerce, control, manipulate or deceive a child or young person. It often involves the promise of items such as money, vapes, drugs, alcohol and gifts in return for sexual contact or sharing of indecent images on-line. Criminal exploitation – the use of children to carry drugs or commit other criminal offences – is often closely linked.
Nottinghamshire Police specialist investigation teams have been proactively working to crack down on criminals and organised crime groups who exploit children. As well as having a dedicated multi-agency child at risk of exploitation team working to protect children from exploitation and disrupt perpetrators. Officers from the team have visited hotels in Nottinghamshire as part of Operation Makesafe, a nationwide initiative to protect vulnerable young people from harm.
Spokesperson, DI Dan Evans, on behalf of the safeguarding partnerships tackling child exploitation group said:
“Child exploitation has a devastating impact on the young people involved, their families and the wider community. With #NotMyShame we want to send a clear message that the shame of being exploited does not belong to the victim, or their family. It belongs to the perpetrators who commit these crimes.
“In Nottinghamshire we want all of our children and young people to feel safe and be protected from harm. We are working really hard across the partnerships to tackle child exploitation and have a range of services that provide support to children who are vulnerable or have experienced exploitation.
“Together we can raise awareness, so that everyone can be more aware of the signs and know how to take action to protect children in Nottinghamshire.”
All children are different but some classic warning signs to look out for include:
- If a child becomes withdrawn, isolated, or suffers poor mental health
- If they become more protective/secretive over electronic devices such as mobile phones
- If they have a new phone or money and can’t explain where it’s come from
- If a child stops engaging with their usual friends
- Nervous looking young people in the company of older men or women
- Going missing from home or care
- Absenteeism from school
- Misuse of drugs or alcohol
- Involvement in offending
- Changes in physical appearance
- Being defensive about their whereabouts and activities
- Receiving odd calls and messages
- Possessing new items
- Committing acts of self-harm
The campaign is urging people to spot the signs and take action to stand against child exploitation. Anyone with concerns about the exploitation of children should contact the police.
Suspicious behaviour can be reported to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Concerns can also be reported to MASH, Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) | Nottinghamshire County Council or Multi Agency Safeguarding Children Hub (MASH) - Nottingham City Council
For support and more information visit #NotMyShame child exploitation campaign launches in Nottinghamshire