NHS social worker to take on English Channel swim for charity

A dedicated social worker from Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is gearing up for an extraordinary challenge to raise funds for a cause close to her heart.

Vikki Chester, a Senior Forensic Social Worker at Rampton Hospital, will be joining her friends Juliette Lewis and Gemma Summerfield in swimming the English Channel between 1 and 10 July 2025. Their attempt will take place within the designated 'tide window' under the guidance of their pilot boat captain, who will give them just 12 to 24 hours' notice before they dive into the open water.

"It’s going to be an incredible test of endurance, grit, and determination, and we’re feeling a mix of excitement and nerves as the big day gets closer," said Vikki.

The trio has been training intensively for months, balancing early morning pool sessions, open water swims, and rigorous drills to prepare for the unpredictable conditions of the Channel. Alongside the challenge of swimming in cold and choppy waters, they will also be facing the presence of jellyfish and even some of the 21 species of sharks that call the Channel home.

Pictured: Gemma, CJ, Vikki and Juliette

Each swimmer is raising funds for a different charity. Vikki is fundraising to create a low-stimulus sensory room for patients with Personality Disorder and Neurodevelopmental conditions at Rampton Hospital.

“Many patients with personality disorders have experienced significant childhood trauma, and those with neurodevelopmental conditions often struggle with coping strategies,” Vikki explained. “Managing emotions is an essential part of recovery, and for some, a quiet, low-stimulus environment is crucial. Currently, this type of space is not available on the wards, and since patients cannot leave the grounds, we want to create a specialist, comfortable environment to support them.”

Her teammate Gemma is fundraising for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, a vital service providing life-saving emergency care across the region.

The challenge is expected to push the team to their limits, but their determination to make a difference is unwavering.

NHS social worker and friends

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Notts Healthcare said, "Vikki’s dedication to this challenge is truly inspiring. Taking on the English Channel is no small feat, but what stands out even more is her commitment to making a tangible difference for our patients. Her fundraising efforts for a low-stimulus sensory room highlight the importance of creating environments that genuinely support recovery and well-being. We’re proud to have staff like Vikki, who go above and beyond to support those in our care, and we wish her and the team every success in this remarkable endeavour."

To support Vikki in her mission to improve patient well-being, donations can be made via their Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vikki-chester-channel-relay?utm_term=5KedZQYa5

The charity extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributes to our mission. The continued support directly impacts the lives of our patients, their families, visitors and our colleagues. To sustain this important work, we depend on the ongoing generosity of individuals and companies. For more information or to see how you can help, please visit: www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/charity

The Nottinghamshire Healthcare Charity is a registered charity in England and Wales (no: 1111895).