NHS reminds people about changes to COVID vaccination eligibility

Over 75s are eligible for a COVID vaccination

The NHS is reminding people about changes to COVID vaccination eligibility this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some people will no longer be eligible for a COVID vaccination this year following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). The focus of the programme is shifting towards targeted vaccination of those at highest risk of serious disease.

This represents a change from the autumn 2024 programme, which also included adults aged 65 to 74 and all those aged 6 months and over in a clinical risk group.

Flu and COVID vaccinations will be available to:

People aged over 75

Immunosuppressed people aged 6 months to 74 years

The following people are eligible for the flu vaccination:

People aged 65 – 74: book via the National Booking System

At risk people aged 6 months to 65 years: book via the National Booking System

Pregnant women: via their GP surgery, through their ante-natal appointment at hospital, or at participating pharmacies.

Healthy school age children (reception to year 11): nasal spray administered at school

Children aged 2 or 3 years (on 31 August 2025): nasal spray at GP surgery or community pharmacy

Frontline health and social care workers

Household contacts of immunosuppressed people: book via the National Booking System

Carers (those who are eligible for a carer’s allowance, or those who are the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if the carer falls ill): book via the National Booking System

And RSV vaccinations will be available to:

Women who are 28 weeks pregnant or more – this will help protect their baby for the first few months after they're born

People aged 75 to 79

People who turned 80 after 1 September 2024

Bookings are now open on the National Booking System or by phoning 119. You will be able to choose a vaccination location that suits you.