Newstead Brass swings to success

A ‘performance which was brilliantly prepared, full of style, class and professionalism’ gave Newstead Brass the runners up spot in a high quality field at the ‘Wychavon Festival of Brass’ held in Evesham on Saturday, 2nd November.

Winners were the Hepworth Band from Yorkshire with the Parc & Dare Band from Wales completing the podium positions in a field of 17 bands from across England and Wales.

Musical Director Martin Heartfield prepared a jazz-inspired programme that spanned from New Orleans and Chicago via the Rat Pack to Acid Jazz and concluding with an exciting version of ‘La Mer’ in which the band’s soloists played without music building on their standout performances in the earlier pieces. The performance was enhanced by a video presentation of dancers from the Expressions Academy of Performing Arts in Mansfield,

Newstead Brass’ win at the Rochdale championships in October gave them a 31 place rise to 58 in the brassstats.com world ranking and this Wychavon success will hopefully push the band further up the rankings when the next update is published at the start of December. The band’s five contests (so far) in 2024 have seen the band take two first places, two second places and fifth place in the Midlands Regional Championships . Newstead Brass’ final contest of the year takes place in Loughborough on the 24th of November.

Newstead Brass celebrate with the Wychavon runners up trophy

The trophies Newstead Brass have won this year will be on display at their ‘Christmas Showcase’ concert on Saturday December 14th at St Wilfrid's Church in Kirkby in Ashfield commencing at 6 pm. For details on this and the band’s other Christmas events please visit the website www.newsteadbrass.band.

Newstead Brass will also be joining Remembrance activities this coming Sunday (November 10th) in Hucknall and Kilburn.