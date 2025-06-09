Newgate Lodge Care Home to celebrate Care Home Open Week with exciting community activities
Members of the local community are warmly invited to pop into the home for a tour and to experience daily life at Newgate Lodge Care Home.
Newgate Lodge is excited to take part in Care Home Open Week 2025, inviting the community to tour the home and discover the care, facilities and activities on offer.
There is a range of exciting activities and events planned throughout the week of which residents and visitors will have the chance to take part in.
Activities going on during the week include:
- Tuesday 17th June - Arts and Crafts
- Wednesday 18th June - Vets for Pets bringing animals into the home.
- Thursday 19th June - Our renowned Community Café and Live Entertainment
- Friday 20th June - Games, Dominoes and Cards
Care Home Open Week is a national initiative that celebrates care homes across the UK and helps connect them with their local communities.
The team at Newgate Lodge is extending an open invitation to families, neighbours, schools, healthcare professionals and local groups and members of the community to find out more about the care and support offered.
Newgate Lodge Care Home has been awarded the Dementia Quality Mark for the last 10 years and holds a “GOOD” rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Newgate Lodge Care Home, a part of the Lidder Care group, is a purpose-built, 60-bed residential home providing day-to-day support for elderly residents.
An extension, beginning this year, will increase the home’s capacity from 60 to 84 beds, enabling Newgate Lodge to support more residents with high standards of care.
Lidder Care, a family-run care provider in Mansfield and Ashfield, has launched its new company-wide magazine, Lidder Life, showcasing stories and updates from Lidder Homecare, Lowmoor Nursing Home and Newgate Lodge Care Home.