Newark school children gifted hi-vis vests to stay safe on roads
The donation was made ahead of the darker winter months, when visibility on the roads is at its lowest.
The vests will help children stand out to drivers and other road users, particularly during early morning and late afternoon commutes when daylight is scarce.
Located near David Wilson Homes’ Fernwood Village and Hunters Place developments, Chuter Ede Primary School is the latest recipient of the homebuilder’s commitment to promoting community safety.
This initiative is part of an annual nationwide campaign by David Wilson Homes to provide hi-vis vests to schools across the country.
Rachel Revill, Head of School at Chuter Ede Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to accept the donation of hi-vis vests from David Wilson Homes, and our pupils will look forward to using them throughout the rest of the term and throughout.”
John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “As the days grow shorter and winter sets in, it’s more important than ever to ensure children are visible on their way to school. We’re proud to donate these hi-vis vests to Chuter Ede Primary School and support its pupils’ safety throughout the winter months.”
David Wilson Homes’ Fernwood Village and Hunters Place are located in Fernwood, near Newark, and currently host a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties.
