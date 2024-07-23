New town centre CCTV a ‘good thing’ for locals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub manager in the heart of Mansfield has praised new CCTV and night-time assistance from St John Ambulance as making her feel safer whilst working in the night-time economy.

Rhiannon Elizabeth, who runs The Garrison Micropub in Mansfield’s town centre, previously had issues with drug users and youths causing antisocial behaviour around the pub during the evenings but has spoken on how she now feels a lot safer.

As well as the addition of new CCTV, St John Ambulance is also providing an ambulance, a mobile treatment centre and perform patrols. In addition to this, the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will begin ‘early night-time check-ins’ which will involve venue checks, patrols and monitoring, and removal of any persons causing disorder early on.

These patrols have been handing out water, offering first aid when needed and been on the lookout for how to prevent violence against women and girls.

Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden alongside members of the public in Mansfield

“Anything can happen in dark shady corners so anything that can be done to ensure those locations are covered with CCTV is a good thing. I live in central Mansfield, about a 10-minute walk away from the pub and I would say I feel safe,” said Rhiannon.

“More people being around to help out is a good thing. If anything were to happen it’s good to know there may be somebody close by who can assist from St John Ambulance, particularly in a medical emergency.”

In addition to these new interventions, there has been a refresh of the “Ask For Angela” campaign as well as spiking prevention items handed out to key venues.

This work comes after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has invested £333,000 in Ashfield and Mansfield as part of the latest round of Safer Streets projects launched around the county.

The Safer Streets funding focuses on crime prevention and among the elements of the project is a new scheme to engage with and educate young people in the town centre at risk of violence or antisocial behaviour.

This work is being provided by Switch Up, which already provides youth mentoring and intervention services in the district. Outreach workers have been liaising with council Community Safety Officers to support those at risk of food poverty and family problems, which can lead to criminal behaviour.

Since the start of the outreach scheme some the young people been referred to the Switch Up Community Hub on Barringer Road in Mansfield where a mentoring and boxing tuition scheme is run for vulnerable young people.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden said: “As we work toward rebuilding neighbourhood policing in Nottinghamshire it’s vital that the people of Mansfield can feel even safer while visiting the town centre.

“We know that antisocial behaviour in an around the market stalls is something that local people raise on a regular basis and it’s great that this partnership work is helping to tackle this head on with new CCTV, St John Ambulance and activity to change young people’s behaviour through our friends at Switch Up.”

Two Safe Point intercoms have been installed in West Gate and Clumber Street featuring intercom buttons which allow people to communicate 24/7 with the Mansfield District Council’s CCTV operators in cases of emergency. They are white in colour to make them stand out and accessible for deaf and disabled people.

Cllr Angie Jackson, Joint Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Health and Safer Communities at Mansfield District Council, said: “We are very encouraged by the effective work being done in this Safer Streets project to make the town centre a safer and more welcoming place.

“This will encourage more people to have the confidence to visit Mansfield for a night out which supports local businesses and boosts the town’s night-time economy. The Safe Point cameras have already led to an arrest and have been activated three times.”

Daniel Stride, a Mansfield resident who visits the town centre ‘most days’ also praised the measures as a way to boost the nighttime economy.

“I think the interventions will make more people feel safer and happier to come out on a Friday night after they’ve been to the theatre and come for a few pints afterwards,” said Daniel.

The town centre Safer Street measures come on top of a similar £375,000 programme in Warsop where vehicle crime has fallen by a third and antisocial behaviour by 46% since Safe Points, improved street lighting, new CCTV cameras and automatic number plate recognition cameras, were installed last year.

Mansfield District Commander Kylie Davies said: “The Safer Streets funding has assisted the Police and partners in the provision of numerous additional crime prevention and reduction activities in the town centre.

“The initiatives chosen are based on the feedback of the public and aim to make the town centre safer and allow those who visit, work and live in the area to feel reassured and safe.”